“Once upon a time,” the “Watchmen” actor was 48 years old





Chris Gauthier, a Canadian actor best known for his roles in Zack Snyder's “Once Upon a Time” and “Watchmen,” has died. He was 48 years old. The actor died Friday morning following a “brief illness,” his talent agency, TriStar Appearances, confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday. “As a beloved actor, Chris has shared his talents with many of us, on television and in film,” the agency said in a statement. “His loss is felt not only by his fans but also by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally.” Its management, RED Mgmt, also shared a statement Monday with USA TODAY. “He was a kind, witty, passionate and empathetic man and we will all miss him dearly,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to his family who he spoke of with such love and pride and we ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.” Remembering those we have lost: Celebrity deaths 2024 In a report posted on Facebook On Sunday, TriStar Appearances Associate Agent Chad Colvin shared the news of her death. “When his wife contacted me yesterday to tell me the news, I cried tears of disbelief for hours,” he wrote. “It’s taken me until now to mentally and emotionally prepare myself to write this.” Kenneth Mitchell,'Star Trek: Discovery' actor dies after battle with ALS Colvin continued, “Without Chris and his enthusiasm and dedication, I would not be where I am now.” Gauthier played William Smee at various times between seasons 2 and 7 of the Ginnifer Goodwin-led ABC fantasy series “Once Upon a Time” and Shack in 2003's “Freddy vs. Jason.” His other credits include the 2009 action-drama film “Watchmen” as Seymour and the 2002 romantic comedy “40 Days and 40 Nights” as Mikey. Gauthier has also starred in a number of Christmas TV movies, including “Paper Angels” and the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” film series. Her last credit was in the Hallmark 2023 holiday movie “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.” He had two upcoming roles in the science fiction comedy series “The Triple Eight” and the horror film “Chimera's Ghost.”

