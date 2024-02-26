Hollywood receives bad criticism for creating anxiety and fear through its depiction of cancer





Add a subject to email alerts

Receive an email when new articles are published on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted to . ” data-action=subscribe> Subscribe

We have not been able to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to experience this issue, please contact [email protected]. Return to Hélio

David J. Benjamin, MD, I recently met a patient who remembered when a previous doctor diagnosed him with cancer.

“The first thought that came to his mind was a movie he saw in which the character was told [they] he had 3, 4 weeks left to live,” Benjamin told Healio.





The man's fear didn't surprise Benjamin, an oncologist at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute in California.

Hollywood films disproportionately characterize cancer as incurable, according to a study by Benjamin and colleagues published in JCO Oncology Practice.

The films also don't accurately portray the multitude of treatment options – focusing heavily on chemotherapy while ignoring immunotherapy and palliative care. They rarely address specific illnesses such as the type of cancer or discuss the financial burden that individuals and families face.

“This is not a criticism of Hollywood,” Benjamin said.

“We recognize that their job is to entertain, but we also recognize that Hollywood has a very significant impact,” he added. “Numerous studies show that films can influence the general public's opinions on certain subjects, whether it is race relations, psychiatric illness or HIV. This is another area where the public could be influenced. It's important for doctors to focus on educating the people in their clinic about the type of cancer, the curability, the treatment — all of those factors. It is important for doctors to be aware of this.

Benjamin estimates that about 20 to 25 percent of his patients have used their media story as a basis for their knowledge about cancer, which is why he wanted to participate in this study.

It said it rated 104 English-language films released between 2010 and 2020 with a “cancer” tag on IMDB. About two-thirds of characters with cancer had an incurable form of the disease, while only 10% had a curable form.

Only a third of the films discuss the type of cancer, with brain (10% of cases), breast, lung, leukemia, sarcoma and testicular being the most common, although brain cancer is not among the Top 10 cancers in the United States.

The severity of cancers and their vagueness can provide suspense, but also distort perceptions.

“It’s an unknown entity,” Benjamin said. “There is no clear treatment. The basis of this anxiety and fear, many of my patients have told me, is due to the unknown.

Benjamin emphasized that oncologists need to be aware of potential patient misconceptions and need to educate patients when discussing a diagnosis.

“Once they got that education, they all told me they felt a lot better,” he said. “They understand better what’s going on. Cancer, treatment, curability – if it applies.

Benjamin has suggestions if a Hollywood director or producer ever asks his opinion.

“If Hollywood involved people being treated for cancer, or even oncologists, these storylines might better reflect everyday cancer care,” he said.

For now, Benjamin emphasizes to his patients that what they see on the big screen has no impact on what happens to them, although there are rare cases where the story is based in reality.

“Every person's experience with cancer is unique, whether it's other medical conditions they have, their treatment for their cancer subtype, or their treatment. [its] mutations,” he said. “It usually helps with education – to reassure someone not to focus too much on something they saw or heard.”

For more information:

David J. Benjamin, MD, can be contacted at [email protected].