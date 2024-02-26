Lord Jacob Rothschild: a financier dies at the age of 87





York Liberman Lord Jacob Rothschild, financier and member of the Rothschild banking family, has died aged 87. In a statement released Monday, his family called Lord Rothschild “a towering presence in the lives of many people.” His career began with the family bank NM Rothschild & Sons, before creating his own wealth management fund. He was also known for his philanthropy. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair paid tribute to his “dear friend”, describing him as a “wonderful human being”. Born in Berkshire in 1936, Lord Rothschild was educated at Eton College and later studied history at Christ Church, Oxford. He joined the family bank in 1963 but left in 1980 after falling out with his cousin Sir Evelyn de Rothschild. He then built his own financial empire in the City of London, founding the investment fund RIT Capital, which he chaired until 2019. The Rothschild family has a fortune estimated at around €825 million, according to last year's Sunday Times Rich List. Lord Rothschild has been described as “a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of arts and culture, a dedicated public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a passionate environmentalist and a friend, father and much appreciated grandfather.” in a statement released by his family. Lord Rothschild also held positions such as vice-chairman of BSkyB Television, director of RHJ International, now known as BHF Kleinwort Benson Group, and was a member of the Duchy of Cornwall council for the Prince of Wales of era. Sending his condolences to the Rothschild family, Sir Tony Blair said he would miss his friend greatly. “He was of course a towering figure in British Jewry, but his impact was global in his support of great causes, notably in the arts and the environment, and in his tireless work to advance peace in the Middle East. East.” This support included chairmanship of the National Lottery Heritage Fund and he was a long-standing patron of the National Gallery, chairing its board of trustees between 1985 and 1991. On X, formerly Twitter, the National Gallery posted that it was saddened to learn of his passing. “Jacob Rothschild was a businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and cultural leader. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.” Lord Rothschild was married to Lady Serena Rothschild for over 50 years until her death in 2019. They had four children. The Rothschild banking family traces its roots to 18th-century Frankfurt, from where family members moved to European cities to expand their banking businesses. In 1815, the bank made its fortune when Nathan Mayer Rothschild purchased British government bonds in anticipation of Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo. Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, cousin of Lord Jacob Rothschild, was chairman of NM Rothschild between 1976 and 2003 and is said to have advised Queen Elizabeth II on financial matters.

