Today in History Monday February 26, 2024 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, February 26, the 57th day of the year 2024. There are 309 days left in the year.
Highlight in today's history:
On February 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamist extremists exploded in the parking lot of the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to knock down the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the September 11 attacks eight years later.)
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from his exile on the island of Elba and returned to France to try to regain power.
In 1904, the United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the United States agreed to undertake efforts to construct a shipping canal across the Isthmus of Panama.
In 1942, How Green Was My Valley won the Academy Award for Best Picture of 1941, beating nine other films, including The Maltese Falcon and Citizen Kane.
In 1945, authorities imposed a midnight curfew on nightclubs, bars and other entertainment venues across the country.
In 1952, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.
In 1966, South Korean troops sent to fight in the Vietnam War massacred at least 380 civilians in the hamlet of Go Dai.
In 1987, the Tower Commission, which investigated the Iran-Contra affair, released its report in which it criticized President Ronald Reagan for failing to control his national security personnel.
In 1998, an Amarillo, Texas, jury dismissed an $11 million lawsuit by Texas ranchers who accused Oprah Winfrey's talk show of being responsible for lowering prices after a segment on food safety including a discussion of mad cow disease.
In 2005, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak ordered that his country's constitution be amended to allow presidential challengers to participate in the upcoming fall elections.
In 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot to death in Sanford, Florida, during an altercation with neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who said he acted in self-defense. (Zimmerman was later acquitted of second-degree murder.)
In 2013, a hot air balloon caught fire during a sunrise flight over the ancient Egyptian city of Luxor, then collapsed 1,000 feet to earth, killing 19 tourists.
In 2014, Arizona's Republican governor, Jan Brewer, vetoed a bill pushed by social conservatives that would have allowed people with sincerely held religious beliefs to refuse service to gay people.
In 2016, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie stunned the Republican establishment by endorsing Donald Trump for president.
At the 2017 Academy Awards, Moonlight, an LGBT coming-of-age drama, won three Oscars, including Best Picture of 2016 (in a surprising gaffe, the musical La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner before the error was corrected. ).
In 2018, President Donald Trump, who had sharply criticized law enforcement's response to the Florida school shooting, told a room full of White House governors that if he had been there, he would have rushed, without a weapon.
In 2020, the World Health Organization reported that the number of new coronavirus cases outside China exceeded the number of new infections in China for the first time.
Today's birthdays: Actor-director Bill Duke is 81 years old. Singer Mitch Ryder is 79 years old. Actress Marta Kristen (TV: Lost in Space) is 79 years old. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 74 years old. Singer Michael Bolton is 71 years old. The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH-jehp TY-ihp UR-doh-wahn), is 70 years old. Actor Greg Germann is 66 years old. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is 66 years old. Conductor John McDaniel is 63 years old. Actor-martial artist Mark Dacascos is 60 years old. Actress Jennifer Grant is 58 years old. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 56 years old. Singer Erykah Badu (EHR-ih-kah bah-DOO) is 53 years old. Actor Maz Jobrani (TV: Superior Donuts) is 52 years old. singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 52 years old. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Jenny Thompson is 51 years old. R&B singer Kyle Norman (Jagged Edge) is 49 years old. Actor Greg Rikaart is 47 years old. Rock musician Chris Culos (OAR) is 45 years old. R&B singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 45 years old. Pop singer Nate Ruess (fun) is 42 years old. Former tennis player Li Na is 42 years old. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 40 years old. Actress Teresa Palmer is 38 years old.