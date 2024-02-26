10 Best Bollywood Movies on Jio Cinema That Are Hard to Miss: From Devdas to Bajirao Mastani

When it comes to Bollywood movies on Jio Cinema, the list is quite long as many good movies are available there. Be it a weekend or a normal day after a busy schedule, binge-watching a movie while lying on your bed is one of the sweetest relaxations one can have. On the above-mentioned OTT platforms, several blockbuster Bollywood films are available. From Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Madhuri Dixits Devdas to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukones Bajirao Mastani, let's take a look at the list we have curated.

Here are 10 best Bollywood movies on Jio Cinema that you can enjoy anytime

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Release year: 1999

About the movie: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking of the story, when a newlywed realizes that his wife is in love with another man, he decides to bring them together. Unaware of the contempt he might receive, he takes his wife to Italy in search of her love.

2. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Release year: 2013

About the movie: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's super hits. Ram-Leela is a Bollywood romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film revolves around Ram and Leela, from rival clans, whose passionate love story faces opposition from society. The film beautifully weaves together intense emotions, cultural clashes and vibrant visuals, culminating in a love story that is both tragic and poetic.

3. Cocktails

Release year: 2012

About the movie: Deepika Padukone , Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, starring Cocktail, is directed by Homi Adajania. The film revolves around the life of Meera, a shy and traditional Indian girl who moves to London with her husband Kunal. At the London airport, she meets Gautam Kapoor, a flirtatious and womanizing man, who expresses interest in her and asks her out. Meera, uncomfortable with his behavior, declines his offer and informs him that she is married before leaving. Meera tries to locate Kunal, but when she finally finds him, he reveals that he married her for money and asks her to stay away.

4. Strange love story

Release year: 2009

About the movie: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is one of the most popular movies. Prem falls in love with Jenny, a lady who is already in a relationship with Rahul. Despite this, he offers to help her marry her and thus finds himself in several amusing scenarios.

5. Devdas

Release year: 2002

About the movie: Devdas starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. In the story, Devdas' life falls apart after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying the woman he loves, and he turns to alcohol and a life of sin to ease the pain.

6. Bajirao Mastani

Release year: 2015

About the movie: Bajirao Mastani directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film is a portrait of the love story between Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani. Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) is a successful and ambitious Maratha leader, known for his military skills and strategic tactics. He is married to Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra), whom he loves deeply, but is attracted to Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone), a beautiful and courageous warrior princess. This is one of the best films from Jio Cinema.

7. Rockstar

Release year: 2011

About the movie: Imtiaz Ali directed Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. It tells the story of a Delhi-based middle-class boy named Janardan, who dreams of becoming a rockstar like Jim Morrison. The film follows his journey as he transforms into Jordan, a successful but tortured soul in the music industry, and ultimately breaks his heart. The film has some great moments, a bravura performance by Ranbir Kapoor and an exceptional musical score by AR Rahman.

8. Vicky Donator

Release year: 2012

About the movie: Vicky Donor is a 2012 Hindi romantic comedy film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana revolves around Dr Baldev Chaddha, a fertility expert who owns a clinic and sperm bank in Delhi. He is looking for a healthy and successful donor to provide success stories to couples.

9. Omkara

Release year: 2006

About the movie: Vishal Bhardwaj directed Omkara starring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. It is a crime drama set in rural India, where political power struggles, betrayal and jealousy lead to a tragic and violent climax. The film is known for its strong performances, especially by Ajay Devgn as Omkara.

10. Bloody Dad

Release year: 2023

About the movie: In the film Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, an undercover detective named Sumair (Shahid Kapoor) breaks a drug delivery ring in Gurugram. After his son is kidnapped by infamous drug lord Sikander (Ronit Roy), he is blackmailed into returning the cocaine he confiscated.

