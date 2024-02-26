Entertainment
10 Best Bollywood Movies on Jio Cinema That Are Hard to Miss: From Devdas to Bajirao Mastani
When it comes to Bollywood movies on Jio Cinema, the list is quite long as many good movies are available there. Be it a weekend or a normal day after a busy schedule, binge-watching a movie while lying on your bed is one of the sweetest relaxations one can have. On the above-mentioned OTT platforms, several blockbuster Bollywood films are available. From Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Madhuri Dixits Devdas to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukones Bajirao Mastani, let's take a look at the list we have curated.
Here are 10 best Bollywood movies on Jio Cinema that you can enjoy anytime
1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Release year: 1999
About the movie: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking of the story, when a newlywed realizes that his wife is in love with another man, he decides to bring them together. Unaware of the contempt he might receive, he takes his wife to Italy in search of her love.
2. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
Release year: 2013
About the movie: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's super hits. Ram-Leela is a Bollywood romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film revolves around Ram and Leela, from rival clans, whose passionate love story faces opposition from society. The film beautifully weaves together intense emotions, cultural clashes and vibrant visuals, culminating in a love story that is both tragic and poetic.
3. Cocktails
Release year: 2012
About the movie: Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, starring Cocktail, is directed by Homi Adajania. The film revolves around the life of Meera, a shy and traditional Indian girl who moves to London with her husband Kunal. At the London airport, she meets Gautam Kapoor, a flirtatious and womanizing man, who expresses interest in her and asks her out. Meera, uncomfortable with his behavior, declines his offer and informs him that she is married before leaving. Meera tries to locate Kunal, but when she finally finds him, he reveals that he married her for money and asks her to stay away.
4. Strange love story
Release year: 2009
About the movie: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is one of the most popular movies. Prem falls in love with Jenny, a lady who is already in a relationship with Rahul. Despite this, he offers to help her marry her and thus finds himself in several amusing scenarios.
5. Devdas
Release year: 2002
About the movie: Devdas starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. In the story, Devdas' life falls apart after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying the woman he loves, and he turns to alcohol and a life of sin to ease the pain.
6. Bajirao Mastani
Release year: 2015
About the movie: Bajirao Mastani directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film is a portrait of the love story between Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani. Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) is a successful and ambitious Maratha leader, known for his military skills and strategic tactics. He is married to Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra), whom he loves deeply, but is attracted to Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone), a beautiful and courageous warrior princess. This is one of the best films from Jio Cinema.
7. Rockstar
Release year: 2011
About the movie: Imtiaz Ali directed Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. It tells the story of a Delhi-based middle-class boy named Janardan, who dreams of becoming a rockstar like Jim Morrison. The film follows his journey as he transforms into Jordan, a successful but tortured soul in the music industry, and ultimately breaks his heart. The film has some great moments, a bravura performance by Ranbir Kapoor and an exceptional musical score by AR Rahman.
8. Vicky Donator
Release year: 2012
About the movie: Vicky Donor is a 2012 Hindi romantic comedy film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana revolves around Dr Baldev Chaddha, a fertility expert who owns a clinic and sperm bank in Delhi. He is looking for a healthy and successful donor to provide success stories to couples.
9. Omkara
Release year: 2006
About the movie: Vishal Bhardwaj directed Omkara starring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. It is a crime drama set in rural India, where political power struggles, betrayal and jealousy lead to a tragic and violent climax. The film is known for its strong performances, especially by Ajay Devgn as Omkara.
10. Bloody Dad
Release year: 2023
About the movie: In the film Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, an undercover detective named Sumair (Shahid Kapoor) breaks a drug delivery ring in Gurugram. After his son is kidnapped by infamous drug lord Sikander (Ronit Roy), he is blackmailed into returning the cocaine he confiscated.
READ ALSO : Bollywood Newswrap, February 26: Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas dies; Virat Kohli-Vamika's photo from a London cafe goes viral
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-movies-on-jio-cinema-1281835
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 Best Bollywood Movies on Jio Cinema That Are Hard to Miss: From Devdas to Bajirao Mastani
- Budgetary measures ensure that homes are for people, not speculators
- Israel-Gaza: Can Israel achieve its goals in Gaza? | BBC News
- The overlap of DJ innovation and technology at Ulpanit Amit Yeshurun - Israeli Culture
- The UK condemns Daesh's confirmed use of chemical weapons in Syria
- Did you feel that way? The US Geological Survey says it was a 4.9 magnitude earthquake Breaking news | argusobserver.com
- Today in History Monday February 26, 2024 | Entertainment
- cricket death: 28-year-old man, married two months ago, dies while playing cricket in Guna in Madhya Pradesh
- A track that never stops
- Google hopes to fix Gemini historical image diversity issue within weeks
- The Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races in Maine have been canceled
- Donald Trump appeals New York $454 million civil fraud judgment | Donald Trump