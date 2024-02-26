Priyanka Chopra shares the truly remarkable trailer for To Kill A Tiger. Watch





Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is all excited to be a part of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer, has shared the trailer of the film. The news comes as Netflix signs a deal to launch the film globally on its platform soon. (Also Read: Jee Le Zaraa fan edit: Frustrated by the delay, Reddit imagines what Priyanka, Alia and Katrina's film would look like) Priyanka Chopra is executive producer on To Kill A Tiger (Photo: Instagram) Priyanka shares trailer On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account and treated fans to the powerful trailer. It provides insight into the story of a father fighting for justice for his daughter. Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote: Trailer. Truly remarkable. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. As soon as the trailer was shared, fans and industry members chimed in in the comments section. Actor Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis. One user wrote: “This is amazing. Another user commented: “This is very necessary, it's heartbreaking to think of the poor victims, but the story needs to be told for justice to be served.” On Sunday, Priyanka expressed her excitement about joining the To Kill a Tiger team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling and others. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote in a post, I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Oscar-nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired global distribution rights of this powerful feature film directed by @nishappics. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant tale, depicting a father's valiant fight within the justice system to obtain justice for his daughter. This project is a testament to the boundless love and unwavering determination of a devoted father for his beloved daughter. About the documentary To Kill a Tiger, directed by Nisha Pahuja, has won two dozen awards around the world, including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen Awards. The Directors Guild of Canada awarded Pahuja the 2023 Excellence in Documentary Award. Although it was not distributed in the United States, it was shortlisted for the Documentary Academy Awards and was nominated. According to Deadline, Nish spent eight years working on the film, which centers on Ranjit, a poor farmer whose 13-year-old daughter Kiran is the victim of a brutal sexual assault. Under pressure from his village to drop charges against the three young men accused of the attack, Ranjit and his wife Jiganti refused. The film is set in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. To Kill a Tiger, comments a press release, testifies to the boundless love and unwavering determination of a devoted father for his beloved daughter. On the acting front, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/others/priyanka-chopra-shares-truly-remarkable-trailer-oscar-nominated-documentary-to-kill-a-tiger-watch-101708935733111.html

