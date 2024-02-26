Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Ali Fazal, Adnan Khan, Kartik Aaryan and more…
Ali Fazal opens up about how he and Richa juggled work and 2022 nuptials
Mumbai– Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in the streaming thriller 'Khufiya', has opened up about the tough times he faced as he and his wife Richa Chadha were busy with their wedding festivities.
Ali and Richa, who were legally married two and a half years before taking their vows the traditional way in 2022, spoke to the media on Monday as they announced their list of producers.
Looking back, Ali Fazal told the media, “At that time we were both busy professionally, I was shooting for 'Mirzapur' and Richa was shooting for SLB's 'Heeramandi'. It was quite an exciting time, because on the one hand the marriage was also going on, the production was also going on and on the one hand the money was also running out.
The couple managed to get through these demanding times. Their first production, “Girls Will Be Girls,” recently won the Audience Award for Best Film and the Jury Prize for Best Actor at the Sundance Film Festival.
Meanwhile, their production house Pushing Buttons Studios also has films such as “Papita”, the animated film “Doggie Stylez”, “Pinky Promise”, “RiAlity” and “Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret” in the pipeline.
Adnan Khan overcomes acrophobia for 'Prachand Ashok'
Mumbai– Actor Adnan Khan braved his chronic fear of heights for a high-octane action sequence for the series “Prachand Ashok”.
The series, which stars Adnan in the lead role and drives the larger-than-life odyssey of Samrat Ashok, is not without its challenges.
For one action scene, which involved a daring fight sequence atop a 30-foot bell tower, Adnan fought his fear in the same way his character fights his enemies.
Speaking about overcoming his acrophobia, Adnan said: “At first I could barely stand on the towering bell… it was nerve-wracking, as I have a phobia of heights. But with all the necessary precautions and help from my crew, I was able to face this fear head on.
“For an actor, every day is a new learning experience, especially when he plays a powerful character like Samrat Ashok.”
The show depicts the journeys of Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, who fall in love despite the odds stacked against them.
“Pracchand Ashok” airs on Colors.
Kartik Aaryan plays football with schoolchildren during shooting break
Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan on Monday enjoyed a break from the shooting of his upcoming project by playing football with schoolchildren.
The actor, who was recently seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', is a fitness and sports enthusiast and is often seen sharing videos from the football field.
Kartik took to Instagram and shared a few videos in which the actor could be seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
The visuals show the actor playing football with students on the grounds of Chatrabhuj Narsee School in Mumbai.
The post is captioned: “Work mode… When you have a break from filming. »
Another video was captioned: “Whewwww… These kids were so good. »
Kartik was recently in Bengaluru where he was seen enjoying South Indian delicacies.
On the work front, Kartik is next prepping for Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapsalis.
Aamir wears 'mostly laapataa' t-shirt as he promotes 'Laapataa Ladies' in Pune
Mumbai– Superstar and producer Aamir Khan is on his way to Pune to promote his upcoming film Laapataa Ladies but with a unique twist.
The actor was seen wearing a T-shirt which mainly had laapataa written on it as he was spotted at the airport on his way to Pune.
The caption of the T-shirt resonates with Aamir's personality as he surprised everyone with his appearance.
Aamir usually stays away from public appearances.
The actor is currently shooting for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and is simultaneously working on the production aspects of the much-awaited 'Lahore 1947'.
Laapataa Ladies, based in rural India, tells the story of two young brides who get lost on a train and the pursuit of people who find themselves in a series of confusions on the move. It stars Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Nitanshi Goel.
Randeep Hooda visits 'Kalapani' on Savarkar's death anniversary
Mumbai– Actor Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for his debut film Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar, shared photos from his visit to the Kalapani or Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on the death anniversary by politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
On Monday, the actor shared photos from his visit on his X (formerly known as Twitter).
Randeep also wrote a long note in his tweet and shared that during his film recognition, he couldn't stay locked up for even 20 minutes in jail.
The actor wrote, “Today is Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar's death anniversary. A man whose intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him up in this 7 by 11 foot prison in Kalapani for two lifetimes (50 years).
Randeep further mentioned: During the reconnaissance of his biopic, I tried to lock myself in that cell to feel what he must have experienced. I couldn't stay locked up for even 20 minutes while he was locked up for 11 years, often in solitary confinement.
“I imagined the unprecedented endurance of #VeerSavarkar who endured the cruelty and inhumane conditions of imprisonment and yet managed to build and inspire the armed revolution. His perseverance and contribution are unmatched and that is why for decades anti-India forces continue to vilify him…Naman,” he added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen playing the lead role in his debut film Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar, based on VD Savarkar.
The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty.
The film is scheduled to release on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. (IANS)
|
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-ali-fazal-adnan-khan-kartik-aaryan-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Roundup: Ali Fazal, Adnan Khan, Kartik Aaryan and more…
- Infersens presents first commercial solution at World Water Technology Innovation Summit
- International Cultural Festival on the Morning Show | Local News
- Priyanka Chopra shares the truly remarkable trailer for To Kill A Tiger. Watch
- Kirk Cousins posts a video of a football practice on a tennis court
- LOUIS VUITTON
- Google Gemini integration in Messages is now official
- International hearing to highlight tribal response to uranium mining
- Trump's plan to use Judge Cannon to block Judge Chutkan and prevent a trial
- Norovirus infections are rapidly increasing in the US
- PM Modi unveils 41,000 crore railway projects, says New India
- Making lab automation work: Considerations for success