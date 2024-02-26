Bollywood Roundup: Ali Fazal, Adnan Khan, Kartik Aaryan and more…

– Advertisement –

Ali Fazal opens up about how he and Richa juggled work and 2022 nuptials

Mumbai– Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in the streaming thriller 'Khufiya', has opened up about the tough times he faced as he and his wife Richa Chadha were busy with their wedding festivities.

Ali and Richa, who were legally married two and a half years before taking their vows the traditional way in 2022, spoke to the media on Monday as they announced their list of producers.

Looking back, Ali Fazal told the media, “At that time we were both busy professionally, I was shooting for 'Mirzapur' and Richa was shooting for SLB's 'Heeramandi'. It was quite an exciting time, because on the one hand the marriage was also going on, the production was also going on and on the one hand the money was also running out.

The couple managed to get through these demanding times. Their first production, “Girls Will Be Girls,” recently won the Audience Award for Best Film and the Jury Prize for Best Actor at the Sundance Film Festival.

Meanwhile, their production house Pushing Buttons Studios also has films such as “Papita”, the animated film “Doggie Stylez”, “Pinky Promise”, “RiAlity” and “Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret” in the pipeline.

Adnan Khan overcomes acrophobia for 'Prachand Ashok'

Mumbai– Actor Adnan Khan braved his chronic fear of heights for a high-octane action sequence for the series “Prachand Ashok”.

The series, which stars Adnan in the lead role and drives the larger-than-life odyssey of Samrat Ashok, is not without its challenges.

For one action scene, which involved a daring fight sequence atop a 30-foot bell tower, Adnan fought his fear in the same way his character fights his enemies.

Speaking about overcoming his acrophobia, Adnan said: “At first I could barely stand on the towering bell… it was nerve-wracking, as I have a phobia of heights. But with all the necessary precautions and help from my crew, I was able to face this fear head on.

“For an actor, every day is a new learning experience, especially when he plays a powerful character like Samrat Ashok.”

The show depicts the journeys of Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, who fall in love despite the odds stacked against them.

“Pracchand Ashok” airs on Colors.

Kartik Aaryan plays football with schoolchildren during shooting break

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan on Monday enjoyed a break from the shooting of his upcoming project by playing football with schoolchildren.

The actor, who was recently seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', is a fitness and sports enthusiast and is often seen sharing videos from the football field.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a few videos in which the actor could be seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The visuals show the actor playing football with students on the grounds of Chatrabhuj Narsee School in Mumbai.

The post is captioned: “Work mode… When you have a break from filming. »

Another video was captioned: “Whewwww… These kids were so good. »

Kartik was recently in Bengaluru where he was seen enjoying South Indian delicacies.

On the work front, Kartik is next prepping for Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapsalis.

Aamir wears 'mostly laapataa' t-shirt as he promotes 'Laapataa Ladies' in Pune

Mumbai– Superstar and producer Aamir Khan is on his way to Pune to promote his upcoming film Laapataa Ladies but with a unique twist.

The actor was seen wearing a T-shirt which mainly had laapataa written on it as he was spotted at the airport on his way to Pune.

The caption of the T-shirt resonates with Aamir's personality as he surprised everyone with his appearance.

Aamir usually stays away from public appearances.

The actor is currently shooting for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and is simultaneously working on the production aspects of the much-awaited 'Lahore 1947'.

Laapataa Ladies, based in rural India, tells the story of two young brides who get lost on a train and the pursuit of people who find themselves in a series of confusions on the move. It stars Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Nitanshi Goel.

Randeep Hooda visits 'Kalapani' on Savarkar's death anniversary

Mumbai– Actor Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for his debut film Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar, shared photos from his visit to the Kalapani or Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on the death anniversary by politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

On Monday, the actor shared photos from his visit on his X (formerly known as Twitter).

Randeep also wrote a long note in his tweet and shared that during his film recognition, he couldn't stay locked up for even 20 minutes in jail.

The actor wrote, “Today is Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar's death anniversary. A man whose intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him up in this 7 by 11 foot prison in Kalapani for two lifetimes (50 years).

Randeep further mentioned: During the reconnaissance of his biopic, I tried to lock myself in that cell to feel what he must have experienced. I couldn't stay locked up for even 20 minutes while he was locked up for 11 years, often in solitary confinement.

“I imagined the unprecedented endurance of #VeerSavarkar who endured the cruelty and inhumane conditions of imprisonment and yet managed to build and inspire the armed revolution. His perseverance and contribution are unmatched and that is why for decades anti-India forces continue to vilify him…Naman,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen playing the lead role in his debut film Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar, based on VD Savarkar.

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty.

The film is scheduled to release on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. (IANS)