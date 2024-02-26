Entertainment
Vivek Oberoi says Akshay Kumar helped him get work when he was boycotted in Bollywood: He didn't say he would fight the lobby, but | Bollywood News
Actor Vivek Oberoi says he values his friendship with Akshay Kumar as the superstar was among those who reached out to him when he was “depressed” with his career at an all-time low. Vivek recalled how depressed he was: “The band playing was my career. when he received a call from Akshay Kumar. The actor said he told Akshay that he was “very depressed” and was surprised when the superstar showed up at his house half an hour later.
At the time, Vivek said he felt “boycotted” by a section of the industry and Akshay heard it all, after which he offered him a practical solution that changed his life.
“'Tell me what's going on in your life?' he asked me and then let me vent, express my problems, my pain. He heard me patiently and said, “I can help you with a positive mindset. There are several shows going on and you have some hit songs. I'm touring a lot, so I can't do these shows, but whatever requests come my way, I'll pass them on to you. You do it.'
” Who do this ! Thanks to that, I started to get back on stage, the fans started to applaud and a good positive energy was around me. My frustration was that I was doing successful films, getting awards, but why I wasn't getting work. Why was I boycotted like this? He didn't say I will stand with you and wage this war against this lobby. He gave me a practical and simple solution, which brought me money, good humor, love and a lot of fun,” the actor said in an interview with Mirchi Plus.
During the interaction, Vivek also talked about other people from the industry with whom he is friends and mentioned his 3 star Krrish, Hrithik Rohan. Giving him credit for the superhero film, Vivek said it was a result of Hrithik's “madness”.
“He’s such a perfectionist. He is so crazy, committed, dedicated. I spent so much time with him during filming. He would wake up, go to the gym, read the script, get ready, monitor the shoot, check if every shot was perfect. Respect to the director and action director, but I would even quietly ask him if the shot was good or if I should ask for an extra take. His observation and commitment goes to another level,” he added.
Vivek was all praise for superstar Shah Rukh Khan and noted that the actor attended a school function of his son AbRam. “I am a huge fan of SRK, always have been since I was in college. I loved his films, I love the way he approaches everything, whether it's cinema or life.
“I was fortunate to know him as a friend, a supporter and a guide. He only gave me love. He's a megastar but he has no airs. He would take time for AbRam and sit on the floor with the children, teachers and parents. What a cold person,” he added.
Vivek Oberoi was recently seen in Indian Police Force, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Bade Miyan actioner Chote Miyan.
