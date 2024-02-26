



Chris Gauthier, a Canadian actor best known for his television roles in Once upon a time, Eureka And Small citydied on February 23 at the age of 48. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporterhis manager Elena Kirschner shared that Gauthier died “suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness.” “He was a kind, witty, passionate and empathetic man and we will all miss him dearly,” Kirschner added. “Our hearts go out to his family who he spoke of with such love and pride and we ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.” TriStar's Chad Colvin Also Appears released a statement on Facebook, according to various reports. “When I first entered the talent representation business almost nine years ago this month, it was at the request of a certain actor. But I knew I needed more clients to start with if an event was going to take my entry into the business seriously,” Colvin wrote. “And the second actor to come on board, because I remember my pedigree was on the Eureka put to press, it was Chris Gauthier. He felt my enthusiasm for this new venture, he trusted me and he had confidence in what I wanted to do to make it more known to the public and fans. The representative continued: “Without Chris and his enthusiasm and dedication, I would not be where I am today, able to book almost the entire stay. Eureka casting. His word of mouth, his confidence and his endless joy of living inspire me every day. Gauthier was born in Bedfordshire, England and resided in Vancouver, British Columbia. He is survived by his wife Erin and his two sons, Ben and Sebastian. The actor debuted with a small role in the romantic comedy starring Josh Hartnett. 40 days and 40 nights. He has also appeared in horror films Freddy vs. Jason And Ride the ball. His big break came in 2004 with his role as the villainous The Toyman in Small city, which was a recurring role. He then had a supporting role in the Sci-Fi Channel series Eureka in 2006. The actor became best known for playing Smee in Once upon a timemaking his debut on the series in its second season. Upon hearing the news of Gauthier's death, his Once upon a time co-star Colin O'Donoghue went to Instagram, sharing a photo of them on set. O'Donoghue wrote: “Rest in peace Chris! Sorry! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! We will miss you my brother! You were the real captain!! Once upon a time showrunner Adam Horowitz as well commented on Gauthier's death on, writing: “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, gentle and talented person. We will miss you.”

