Denis Villeneuve Says TV Corrupted Movies, Defends 'Dune 2' Runtime
Denis Villeneuve recently declared The Times of London that “movies have been corrupted by television”. His opinion comes from his growing desire to make a film without any dialogue.
“Frankly, I hate dialogue,” the filmmaker told the publication. “Dialogue is for theater and television. I don't remember movies because of a good line, I remember movies because of a strong image. The dialogue doesn't interest me at all. Pure image and sound is the power of cinema, but it's not easy when you watch films today. Movies have been corrupted by television.
“Because television had this golden age and executives thought films should copy its success? The Times asked Villeneuve, to which he replied: “Exactly.”
“In a perfect world, I would make a compelling film that doesn't feel like an experience but doesn't contain a single word either,” he continued. “People were leaving the theater and saying, 'Wait, wasn't there any dialogue?' But they won't feel the lack.
Villeneuve flirted with the idea of directing an HBO limited series adaptation of Norwegian author Jo Nesbo's novel, “The Son,” and even recruited Jake Gyllenhaal to star in the project. But he said earlier this year he no longer considered the TV series because it's just not his medium.
“It’s a project that I love. And I love the book. I love this writer, a very strong writer,” he said. “And the thing is, I took this project to do a mini-series, because I thought that carrying it, trying to “protecting all the elements of the book was too much for a feature film. But I still felt that the adaptation we had made, of which I find the scenarios excellent, but far from my sensitivity.”
Villeneuve returns to the director's chair for “Dune: Part Two,” which has received rave reviews and is shaping up to be perhaps the director's most acclaimed film to date. Several critics agree that “Part Two” is one of the most breathtaking blockbusters ever made, a compliment Villeneuve surely appreciates given that the films in his eyes are all strong pictures.
“Dune: Part Two” is the latest blockbuster to flirt with the three-hour mark, although Villeneuve has never been afraid of making a film too long. He divided Frank Herbert's novel “Dune” into two films in order to properly adapt the dense storyline. Villeneuve's complete adaptation of “Dune” runs 322 minutes.
“I trust the public,” Villeneuve said when The temperature talked about the length of the film: “This story is too dense. I would never make “Dune” as a single film. It was the only way for me to succeed.
“Also think of ‘Oppenheimer,’” he continued. “This is a three-hour R-rated film about nuclear physics and mostly talking. But the audience was young – it was by far the film of the year for my kids. There is a trend. Young people love watching long films because if they pay, they want to see something substantial. They crave meaningful content.
Villeneuve has been quite open in interviews about his desire to make a third “Dune” based on Herbert's second “Dune” novel, “Dune Messiah.” But he has no plans to get “Dune 3” off the ground immediately. Villeneuve needs a break, and he's not very interested in signing up for a project with a predetermined release date anyway.
“There is absolutely a desire to have a third, but I don’t want to rush,” Villeneuve said. “The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality.”
Villeneuve didn't mention any studio or project by name, but it's not hard to see what he's talking about. Disney and Warner Bros, for example, set release dates for their comic book films well in advance. Sometimes one of these films has a release date before a director or writer has even been hired to make it.
“Dune: Part Two” hits theaters March 1 from Warner Bros. Meeting on The Times of London website to read Villeneuve's interview in its entirety.
