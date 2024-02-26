Balam Pichkari: Holi Bollywood Party March 15 @BelieveHall Atlanta, Believe Music Hall, Atlanta, March 15-16





Come celebrate Holi at the Believe Music Hall! Neon paint, glow sticks, confetti and streamers at this incredible Bollywood Holi dance party! About this event BIH & Jasani Entertainment present Balam Pichkari – a Holi Bollywood neon party. MARCH 15, 2024 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. @Believe Music Hall Atlanta Get ready for the biggest Bollywood Holi party this year in Atlanta. Believe in the Music Hall of Atlanta – An acoustically mastered music hall filled with a light show, lasers, special effects, the world's #1 sound system, d&b audio technology and the largest LED wall at The Wall Atlanta. To celebrate this festival, we have neon paint, glow sticks and much more! We will not play with colors in the room. Please dress upscale. It's going to be a great Holi celebration! I look forward to seeing you there. For more details about this event, follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/bihevents/ 18+ event You must be 21 and over for drinks and tables. Please bring a valid ID. Valid ID: State-issued ID/driver's license or passport. NO other forms of identification will be accepted! Photocopies or photos of your ID documents on your phone will NOT be accepted. TICKET INFORMATION PRESENTATION – $15 Book your tickets early to receive a discount. Available until February 19 at midnight. GENERAL ADMISSION – $25 After midnight on February 19, the early bird discount disappears. Buy online to save. Tickets at the door are $50. Favorite species. SPECIAL GROUP 5+ PEOPLE – $20 each No large groups of males. Mixed group only. VIP TABLE (4-6 people – Bottle service required): $160 THE VIP SERVICE INCLUDES: – Quick entry – Guaranteed table places – Coverage for up to 6 people – A VIP space server – Drink mixers Note: The $160 fee is for VIP table RESERVATION ONLY. Once seated at the table, bottle service is MANDATORY (price based on bottle choice). Call +1(605) 933-9873 to choose your bottle. Bottle service required. Minimum spends and table prices vary depending on table location. Once registered for a table, we will contact you for further details. Call 6059339873 for details CONTACT DETAILS Call: +1(605) 933 – 9873 E-mail: aW5mbyB8IGJpaGV2bmV0cyAhIGNvbQ== Follow us on Instagram (@bihevents) General Conditions: This is a public event and will be recorded. You may appear in images/video recordings. We reserve the right to use this media anywhere without seeking your prior permission. ANTISOCIAL BEHAVIOR is UNACCEPTABLE. Club & Management reserves the right to remove any guest from the room. No inappropriate behavior will be tolerated. Guests must not, under any circumstances, touch or speak to any of the staff, servers, performers or other patrons in an inappropriate manner. Management retains absolute discretion to decide what is inappropriate. Please respect the dress code. No shorts, activewear, flip flops or tank tops are permitted. Final admission is at the discretion of the gate host and management. No large groups of men – mixed groups only!! Strictly no refunds. Tickets are non-refundable!! All ticket prices above are subject to dynamic change based on demand and availability!!

.

