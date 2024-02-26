Entertainment
ACTOR EUGENE LEVY TO BE HONORED WITH STAR ON HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME
WHO | HONORED Eugene Lévy
animator Steve Nissen, President and CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce
GUEST SPEAKERS Catherine O'Hara and Sarah Levy
WHAT Dedication of the 2,773rd star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame
WHEN Friday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT
OR 7080 Hollywood Boulevard
WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on www.walkoffame.com
Actor Eugene Levy will receive the 2,773rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard. Levy will receive his star in the Television category. Actresses Catherine OHara and Sarah Levy will join emcee Steve Nissen as speakers.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the city of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the world's iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural monument since 1960.
ABOUT OUR HONOREE
We are very pleased to welcome Eugene Levy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to his artistic achievements, Eugene demonstrated exceptional dedication to his craft and became a beloved figure in the industry. His professionalism and true passion for his work have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers, and of course his millions of fans! said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez.
Eugene Levy is an EmmyAward-winning actor, producer, and writer best known for his work on the record-breaking comedy series Schitts Creek. The role of Noah Levenstein in American pie The franchise cemented his reputation as America's favorite dad, while the box office success of his films, such as Bring down the house, Cheaper per dozen 2And Father of the Bride, Part IIestablished him as one of Hollywood's most popular comedic actors.
Currently, Levy is host and executive producer of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy for Apple TV+, an unscripted series that follows Levy as he visits some of the world's most beautiful and intriguing destinations, makes new friends, and discover hidden local gems. After a successful first season, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy has been renewed for season 2 and will premiere March 8 worldwide on Apple TV+.
In 2013, Levy and his son Daniel co-created Schitts Creek, a beloved television series for CBC/Pop, in which he also starred and served as executive producer. The character-driven, single-camera comedy also featured an ensemble cast including Catherine OHara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott.
At 72sd At the Primetime Emmy Awards, the series received nine Emmy awards for its sixth and final season, becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single year. Levy personally won two Emmy Awards that year for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. The series broke major records that night by being the first comedy or drama series to sweep all four acting categories and received the most wins for a comedy series in its final season. Levy and his son were also the first father-son duo to win Emmys in the same year.
Schitts Creek has received countless nominations and awards to date, including a Screen ActorsGuild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, a Producers Guild Award for Outstanding Producer of an Episodic Television Comedy, two GLAAD Back-to-back Media Awards for Best Comedy. , two Critics Choice Awards, including Best Comedy Series, two TCA Awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, a Costume Design Guild Award for Excellence in Contemporary Television, and 21 total Emmy nominations with nine victories. At the 2020 Canadian ScreenAwards, Levy also won Best Actor in a Comedy and Best Comedy, alongside his other executive producers. From the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, Levy also received the prestigious Legacy Award, alongside her co-star and longtime collaborator Catherine OHara. Levy has previously won two Emmy Awards for his writing on SCTV.
Levy is also widely known for his work in partnership with Christopher Guest. He received critical acclaim for co-writing and starring in Best of Show, Waiting for Guffman, For your considerationAnd A powerful wind, which earned him a New York Film Critics Circle Award and a Grammy Award. He has also been nominated and won countless awards for several of his films, including Splash, Armed and dangerous, Multiplicity, Club ParadiseAnd Serendipity.
Levy is a Member of the Order of Canada and recipient of the Governor General's Performing Arts Award, Canada's highest honor for excellence in the performing arts.
Levy has been an outspoken and active member of the community supporting several charities and foundations such as Food Banks Canada and Feeding America, which have helped provide food during the COVID-19 crisis. He also raised money for the Palisades YMCA to fund scholarships and community projects for youth. He was honored by the Creative Community For Peace and also received the fifth annual Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.
PHOTO: CAITLIN CROMBERG
