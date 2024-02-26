Chiranjeevi says he is angry at Varun for not telling him he was dating Lavanya





The pre-release event of Shakti Pratap Singh Hadas Operation Valentine, starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, took place over the weekend. The event was attended by Varun's father Nagababu and uncle Chiranjeevi. The Vishwambhara actor had nothing but praise for his nephew, except in one aspect. (Also Read: Operation Valentine Trailer: Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar Fight for the Country in Powerful Reveal) Varun Tej calls his uncle and actor Chiranjeevi his inspiration I'm still mad at him Anchor Suma joked that everyone has been enjoying Chiru's leaks for years, highlighting his tendency to leak movie titles, plots and much more. She asked him why he never disclosed his nephews' love story to the general public, to which Chiranjeevi replied, Varun tells me everything, but he hid it from me. He didn't even give me a clue. He always says he's inspired by me, I wish he was inspired enough to tell me he's dating Lavanya. He often says things to me that he doesn't say to his father. So I'm still mad at him. To which Varun replied: He (Chiranjeevi) is always the first person I told this to. I couldn't before because I respected and I was afraid. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Varun never chose my kind of roles Chiranjeevi revealed at the event that even though Varun followed his footsteps by becoming an actor, he never chose the kind of roles his uncle played. Due to the atmosphere he observed at home since his childhood, Varun could never think of anything other than becoming an actor. I have great respect for the film industry. Even though he followed in my footsteps, I appreciate the roles he chooses, he said, adding: “He tackled such different subjects each time that he stood out. I think Operation Valentine is the first Telugu film on the subject. About Operation Valentine After producing Adivi Seshs Major, Sony Pictures International Production backed Operation Valentine. A statement released by the makers says, “The film revolves around the indomitable spirit of our Air Force heroes on the front lines and the challenges they face to protect the nation. Written by Shakti, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will hit the screens next year on March 1. It will mark Varun's debut in the north and Manushi's debut in the south. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

