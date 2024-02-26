Gérard Depardieu: New complaint for sexual assault against the French actor | Ents & Arts News





Actor Gérard Depardieu faces a new sexual assault complaint, with a film decorator alleging he groped her during filming in 2021. In her complaint to the Paris prosecutor's office, the 53-year-old woman accuses French star of sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexist insults, said his lawyer Carine Durrieu Diebolt. The complainant claims that the 75-year-old man grabbed her and kneaded her waist, stomach and breasts during the filming of the film Les Volets Verts. Ms. Durrieu Diebolt says other people intervened to stop the alleged attack. Two lawyers for Depardieu did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment and their offices said they were not available to speak by phone. Set in the 1970s, the film – which translates to The Green Shutters – tells the story of an actor at the height of his fame who discovers that he might soon die. Depardieu was accused of rape and sexual assault in 2020 following allegations from actress Charlotte Arnould. Ms. Durrieu Diebolt also represents Arnould in this matter. Last year, a French site published testimonies from 13 other women who worked with Depardieu and claimed to have suffered advances, groping and inappropriate gestures. In October last year, Depardieu wrote an open letter to Le Figaro – one of France's best-known publications – to deny the accusations of rape and sexual assault made against him. Picture:

Depardieu's letter was published in the newspaper and online last October



In it, he said he had “never, ever abused a woman” and that “hurting a woman would be like kicking my own mother in the stomach.” Ms Durrieu Diebolt said the statement was traumatic for her client and led her to press charges against him. Depardieu had previously denied all allegations against him through a lawyer. Depardieu is among France's most famous stars, known for films such as Cyrano de Bergerac and Jean de Florette, as well as the Hollywood hits Carte Verte and The Man in the Iron Mask. He has appeared in 200 films over six decades and is one of the rare French actors who have made a name for themselves in Hollywood.

