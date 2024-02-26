Power and Glamour: Kris Jenner, Jon Batiste, Jane Fonda and More





Dress by The DoubleJ; hair products by Moroccan oil; makeup products by Tom Ford.PHOTOGRAPHY BY MARK SELIGER; SESSION EDITOR, REBECCA RAMSEY. THE AMBASSADOR: NICOLE AVANT Born in Los Angeles and raised by music executive Clarence Avant and philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, Nicole grew up with legends in her living room. After tragedy struck his family, former ambassador to the Bahamas, world-class connector and Netflix wife Ted Sarandos channeled his grief into a book, I think you will be happy. Avant's father always said that what matters is what you achieve between the dates on your tombstone: What are you going to do with your dash? Tuxedo jacket by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello; shirt by Giorgio Armani; hair products by Doctor Locs; care products by Shiseido. Photographed in the West Village in New York.PHOTOGRAPHY BY MARK SELIGER; NICOLE CHAPOTEAU STYLE. THE CONDUCTOR: JON BATISTE The Louisiana-born musician was winning Grammys, composing music, advocating for social justice and leading Stephen Colbert's band when his wife Suleika Jaouad's cancer returned. While Matthew Heineman was already making a documentary on Batiste's music, the couple chose to truly let him into their lives. The result? American Symphonya brilliant examination of fame and family, with, of course, an Oscar-nominated song. Jenner: Hair, Léa Journo; makeup, Etienne Ortega; tailor, Zoya Milentyeva. Produced on site by Portfolio One. Sculpture: Yoshitomo Nara. DuVernay: Hair, Fesa Nude; makeup, Adam Burrell; tailor, Zoya Milentyeva. Produced on site by Portfolio One. Ronson: Grooming, Vaughn; tailor, Olga Dudnik; scenography, Michael Sturgeon. Produced on site by Madi Overstreet. Lee: Produced on site by Madi Overstreet. Wasserman: Grooming, Clay Nielsen. Produced on site by Madi Overstreet. Dunst, Fanning, Coppola and Spainey: Hair, Orlando Pita (Coppola, Dunst), Marki Shkreli (Fanning, Spaeny); makeup, Tyron Machhausen (Fanning, Spaeny), Gucci Westman (Coppola, Dunst); manicurists, Maria Salandra; tailor, Marius Ahiale; scenography, Viki Rutsch. Produced on site by Portfolio One. Fonda: Hair, Jonathan Hanousek; makeup, David DeLeon; tailor, Zoya Milentyeva. Produced on site by Portfolio One. Langley: Hair, Beatrice Valenzuela; makeup, Katelin Gan; tailor, Zoya Milentyeva. Produced on site by Portfolio One. Funke, Doppelt, Dimitrov, Klein and Chow: Hair, Juanita Lyon; makeup and care, Leibi Carias; scenography, Anthony A. Altomare. Produced on site by Bauie+Rad. Paul: Grooming, Slick Castellanos; tailor, Zoya Milentyeva. Produced on site by Portfolio One. Writers Guild of America: Hair, makeup and treatments, Destiny Venice; scenography, Thomas Thurnauer. Produced on site by Madi Overstreet. Before : Hair and makeup, Amy Oresman. Produced on site by Madi Overstreet. Cambric: Hair, Jenna Robinson; grooming, Jesse Lindholm; tailor, Olga Dudnik; scenography, Michael Sturgeon. Produced on site by Madi Overstreet. Drescher: Hair, Jon Lieckfelt; makeup, Gregory Arlt; manicurist, Chantalynn; scenography, Thomas Thurnauer. Produced on site by Madi Overstreet. For more details, go to VF.com/credits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/the-power-and-the-glamour-portfolio The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

