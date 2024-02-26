Chamkila: Netflix announces the release date of Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti's film | Bollywood





Netflix has finally announced the release date of the upcoming film Chamkila. On Monday, on Instagram, the streaming platform released a brief clip featuring Diljit Dosanjh. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra shares new Chamkila to wish mera yaara, mera pyaara Diljit Dosanjh again on his birthday) Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in a Chamkila still. Chamkila release date announced Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, “Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz (banjo emoji) (A crowd gathered when he sang, such was his style). AmarSinghChamkila of @imtiazaliofficial is coming on April 12, only on Netflix!” Chamkila marks the first on-screen collaboration of Diljit and director Imtiaz Ali. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. About Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila The film presents the true and untold story of the original rockstar of the masses of Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur and members of their musical group were murdered on March 8, 1988. What Imtiaz had said about cinema Earlier, about the film, director Imtiaz Ali was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Making Amar Singh Chamkila chronicle the life of the iconic music star of the masses was a great experience for me. unique trip. Better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to star in this film, especially since it involves live singing. The film follows the wild popularity of Chamkila's bold songs, which society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am honored to be able to bring our story to millions of viewers, not only in India but around the world. » What Diljit said about the late singer's role Diljit Dosanjh said, “Playing Amar Singh Chamkila was one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to return to Netflix with another exciting story. It was a pleasure working with Parineeti and the entire team. team. who worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. Being able to sing along to the exemplary music of Rahman sir was a meditative experience and I hope I was able to do justice to his vision. Thank you, Imtiaz Bhajee, for believing in me for this role.” Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

