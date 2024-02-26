Entertainment
The life of Tina Turner, the queen of rock and roll
From a small-town girl to a global music icon, Tina Turner's life has been an extraordinary journey of resilience, talent and triumph. Rising to fame with Ike and Tina Turner, her electrifying performances and powerful voice made her the queen of rock'n'roll.
Discover the remarkable story of his legendary career and personal resilience.
Beginning of a small town
Tina Turner, née Anna Mae Bullock, was born November 26, 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee. She grew up in a small rural town and her passion for music developed at a young age.
As a teenager, she sang in her church choir and later joined a local rhythm and blues group called Kings of Rhythm.
Part of the group
In 1958, while playing with the Kings of Rhythm, Tina first met Ike Turner, the band's frontman. Ike recognized her incredible talent and invited her to join his group.
They eventually formed a romantic and musical partnership and Tina adopted the stage name “Tina Turner”.
Career takeoff
Ike and Tina Turner's careers took off in the 1960s with a string of R&B and soul hits, including “A Fool in Love,” “It's Gonna Work Out Fine” and “River Deep Mountain High.”
Their energetic performances and Tina's powerful vocals have made them one of the most electrifying groups in the music industry.
Leaving Ike
Despite their professional success, Tina was not happy in her marriage to Ike Turner. She finally ended their relationship in 1976.
After their divorce in 1978, Tina faced financial difficulties and had to rebuild her career from scratch.
Solo return
In the early 1980s, Tina Turner made an extraordinary comeback as a solo artist. His album “Private Dancer”, released in 1984, became a huge success.
The album produced several hit singles, including “What's Love Got to Do with It” and “Private Dancer”, and earned him four Grammy Awards.
Single superstar
Her powerful voice, energetic stage presence and iconic dance moves have captivated audiences around the world. Tina's subsequent albums, such as “Break Every Rule” (1986) and “Foreign Affair” (1989), cemented her status as a global superstar.
Some of his biggest solo hits include “Let's Stay Together” and “The Best.”
Me, Tina
Tina Turner's life story received much attention with the publication of her autobiography, Me, Tinain 1986. The book details the difficulties she faced during her marriage to Ike Turner and her journey to independence and success.
In 1993, the book was adapted into a biographical film What does love have to do with it?making its history better known.
His last tour
Throughout her career, Tina Turner has embarked on several successful concert tours, including the “Tina! : 50th Anniversary Tour” in 2009, which celebrated his five-decade career.
His live performances were known for their energy, passion and the strength of his voice. You were always ready to enjoy yourself if you had the chance to see her play!
A range of 3 octaves
Tina Turner had an impressive vocal range. Her voice spanned three octaves, allowing her to reach powerful high notes and deliver soulful, moving performances.
Other famous singers with a three-octave range include Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys and Celine Dion. Definitely not bad company to keep! Tina was also famous for her deep, sultry voice.
Retired in 2009
Tina retired from performing in 2009, stating that she wanted to focus on her personal life and spend more time with her family.
However, she still had an impact on pop culture, helping to create a musical and a documentary about her life, both titled Tina. She also wrote another memoir titled My love story.
Well decorated woman
In recognition of her contribution to music, Tina Turner has received numerous honors. She has won a total of 12 Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
She has also been inducted into several Halls of Fame, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, and the St. Louis Walk of Fame.
Guinness World Record Holder
Tina also made history with her 1988 live concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which attracted the largest paying audience for a solo artist at the time, with an estimated attendance of 180,000 to 200,000 people .
She took the record from Frank Sinatra, who had performed to 170,000 people in the same venue eight years earlier.
Queen Tina
Tina Turner is often referred to as the “Queen of Rock 'n' Roll” due to her unprecedented success and influence in the genre. She became one of the first women to break barriers in the male-dominated rock music industry.
There is no doubt that Tina is an icon in rock and roll history!
Talented both on and off screen
Tina was also an actress. In addition to her music career, she has appeared in films such as Tommy And Hero of the last action, showcasing his talent in both singing and acting. His performances have often been well received.
However, his most well-known acting appearance came in the third film of the Mad Max trilogy.
His most famous film appearance
In 1985, Tina Turner starred alongside Mel Gibson in the hit film Mad Max beyond Thunderdome.
She played the role of Aunty Entity and also contributed to the film's soundtrack with two songs, including the hit single “We Don't Need Another Hero”, which reached number one in Canada and number two in the UNITED STATES.
Swiss citizenship
Tina Turner was of Swiss nationality. In 2013, she renounced her American citizenship and became a citizen of Switzerland, where she had resided since the 1990s.
Tina lived in Sweden with her husband, German music director Erwin Bach, with whom she had been involved since 1986 and married in 2013.
Her husband gave her a kidney
Talk about commitment! Tina revealed that at one point in her life she was on dialysis and on the verge of death until Bach donated a kidney to her. “And I would do it again,” he was quoted as saying.
Tina, with her classic wit, replied, “Well, I might need another one on the other side.”
Fashion icon
Tina was also a fashion icon! His stage outfits, often featuring sequins, fringe and leather, have become iconic symbols of his style and are frequently imitated by those who pay homage to him.
She collaborated with famous fashion designer Bob Mackie to create some of his most memorable stage costumes.
The bigger the hair…
Tina was also known for her iconic hairstyle. Tina Turner's voluminous and wild hairstyle became her signature look, with her spiky, layered hair becoming famous.
Although later in life she was often seen with a more casual hairstyle; the spiky bun remained an essential element of her image!
An entertainment icon
Tina Turner's life is a testament to her strength, resilience and remarkable talent. Her journey from a small-town girl to a global music icon continues to inspire generations of musicians and fans.
Her contributions to the music industry and unforgettable performances have cemented her place as one of the greatest artists of all time.
