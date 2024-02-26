Tina Knowles defends Beyoncé's country music era





We're all patiently waiting for Beyoncé's new album, as she shared earlier this month, it drops on March 29 and the icon's mom, Tina Knowles, speaks out on her daughter's upcoming music . Beyoncé is venturing into country music with the release of two new singles, Texas Hold Em and 16 Carriages. This weekend, Tina, 70, defended Beyoncé's latest gender evolution in a Instagram post, sharing that it actually harkens back to the singer's childhood. As real fans will remember, this isn't her first foray into the genre (hello, Daddy Lessons!), but Tina was quick to point out the obvious to anyone who's forgotten: cowboys have always been a part of their roots. In Texas, there is a huge black cowboy culture, she writes. Why do you think my kids have incorporated it into their fashion and art from the beginning? Alongside an endearing video compilation of some of Beyoncé's cowboy outfits, Tina added, I just came across this video on my IG feed! We always celebrated cowboy culture growing up in Texas. We've also always understood that it's not just about being part of white culture. She continued: When people ask why does Beyoncé wear cowboy hats? It's really funny, I actually laugh because it's been there since she was a kid, we went to the rodeo every year and my whole family dressed in western fashion. Solange has made a brilliant album and project based on Black Cowboy culture. It was definitely part of our culture growing up. The Break My Soul singer announced the second part of her Renaissance trilogy of albums during the final Super Bowl halftime show, complete with a shower teaser video. The next album, currently called Act II, is his eighth studio LP. And as if Beyoncé wasn't busy enough, the announcement came amid the promotion and launch of her new hair care line, Ccred. One thing is certain: everyone listen! Sofia Lodato (she/her) is the editorial assistant for Oprah Daily. Besides reading, writing, and feeling good, she loves all things media and can usually be found overanalyzing her latest favorite show, album, or video game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oprahdaily.com/entertainment/a46974269/tina-knowles-beyonce-country-music/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos