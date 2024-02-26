Entertainment
A Guide to Brown Girls in Bollywood
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus chapter at CU Boulder.
Moving from India to America at a very young age was disorienting to say the least. Growing up, I simultaneously learned Hindi and English, Indian and American traditions, and social and cultural norms among my white peers and brown parents. I have often struggled to feel a sense of belonging to either country. I was too Americanized to understand my Indian heritage and too different to fit naturally into the American school system. Determined to at least assimilate into a culture, I began prioritizing the knowledge I had acquired in the United States over the Indian values my parents had instilled in me.
Slowly but surely, my identity as an American blossomed while my Indian roots were pushed aside. I bought pizza and breadsticks for lunch and let my mothers lovingly prepare parathas at home. I dressed in trendy children's clothing from Justice. I laughed at jokes that I didn't quite understand, but I pretended to. I excelled in English and stopped filling in my Hindi workbook that my parents had given me.
It wasn't until, at the age of 9, I watched Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) that everything changed. The bright, vibrant colors lit up my television screen and I watched in awe, not really knowing what to expect. Romance? Drama? Humor? The answer was an extravagant combination of everything. The swirling sarees, dazzling dances and magical music instantly fascinated me.
My eyes were glued to the screen as I saw Surinder dressing up as Raj, joining a dance class and fighting to win Taani's love. From laughter to tears, the film took me through a whirlwind of emotions for almost three hours. Despite its somewhat excessive length, every second seemed worth it.
This is the power of Bollywood, a film industry that has been around since 1932. Watching Bollywood films helped me feel connected to my culture in a way I never had before. I was able to empathize with characters similar to me and listen to new catchy Hindi songs. Although Bollywood glamor is not an accurate representation of India, it certainly retains aspects of Indian culture and I was excited to see it presented to me in a fun way.
The irresistible charm of Bollywood lies in its unique elements. It's full of song and dance sequences, romantic melodrama, and beautiful sets. Compared to Hollywood, Bollywood can seem excessive or exaggerated. However, I would say that's what makes it even better. The exaggerated nature of Bollywood films makes them all the more entertaining and interesting. I love following the elaborate plots and silly characters of the genre. I never really know where the story is going or how it will end and that keeps me invested.
This is not to say that Bollywood is perfect; just like other film industries, it has its flaws. The songs can become repetitive, the ideals promoted by the films can become questionable, and the romance can be cheesy. However, Bollywood will always hold a special place in my heart. This is the reason why I started to appreciate my culture again. My childhood was full of consumption of various Bollywood films and I still watch or rewatch them from time to time. Some of my favorites are Dil Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (2011) and Om Shanti Om (2007).
I highly recommend these films and many others like them. I truly believe that everyone would enjoy at least one Bollywood film if given a chance, especially Western audiences who are already familiar with some of the romantic comedy tropes used by Bollywood. They are funny, exciting and heartwarming. It is a cinematic experience that immerses the viewer in complex narratives.
Now that I'm older, I've come to embrace my Indian-American identity and Bollywood has played a key role in shaping me. My Indianness is nothing to be ashamed of. I come from a place where everything, including movies, is full of life, and what's better than that?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hercampus.com/school/cu-boulder/a-brown-girls-guide-to-bollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Guide to Brown Girls in Bollywood
- Buffalo and Elk River deliver weekend surprises in the boys hockey tournament
- New website helps determine how much money Donald Trump owes
- Tina Knowles defends Beyoncé's country music era
- Fashion Photos from the Oscars Red Carpet Through the Years: Every Dress Worn by Every Best Actress Winner from 1929 to 2023
- Alphabet stock falls after analyst's AI warning
- Gaza children starve as Israeli attack continues | BBC News
- Activity keeps your heart healthy, JMU experts say
- Squatters take over Hollywood Hills mansion to produce OnlyFans content
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Andy Murray vows to fight on for 'the last few months' after beating Denis Shapovalov | Tennis news
- Google's Gemini headache spurs $90 billion sale
- A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Idaho, but no injuries have been reported