A Guide to Brown Girls in Bollywood

Moving from India to America at a very young age was disorienting to say the least. Growing up, I simultaneously learned Hindi and English, Indian and American traditions, and social and cultural norms among my white peers and brown parents. I have often struggled to feel a sense of belonging to either country. I was too Americanized to understand my Indian heritage and too different to fit naturally into the American school system. Determined to at least assimilate into a culture, I began prioritizing the knowledge I had acquired in the United States over the Indian values ​​my parents had instilled in me.

Slowly but surely, my identity as an American blossomed while my Indian roots were pushed aside. I bought pizza and breadsticks for lunch and let my mothers lovingly prepare parathas at home. I dressed in trendy children's clothing from Justice. I laughed at jokes that I didn't quite understand, but I pretended to. I excelled in English and stopped filling in my Hindi workbook that my parents had given me.

It wasn't until, at the age of 9, I watched Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) that everything changed. The bright, vibrant colors lit up my television screen and I watched in awe, not really knowing what to expect. Romance? Drama? Humor? The answer was an extravagant combination of everything. The swirling sarees, dazzling dances and magical music instantly fascinated me.

My eyes were glued to the screen as I saw Surinder dressing up as Raj, joining a dance class and fighting to win Taani's love. From laughter to tears, the film took me through a whirlwind of emotions for almost three hours. Despite its somewhat excessive length, every second seemed worth it.

This is the power of Bollywood, a film industry that has been around since 1932. Watching Bollywood films helped me feel connected to my culture in a way I never had before. I was able to empathize with characters similar to me and listen to new catchy Hindi songs. Although Bollywood glamor is not an accurate representation of India, it certainly retains aspects of Indian culture and I was excited to see it presented to me in a fun way.

The irresistible charm of Bollywood lies in its unique elements. It's full of song and dance sequences, romantic melodrama, and beautiful sets. Compared to Hollywood, Bollywood can seem excessive or exaggerated. However, I would say that's what makes it even better. The exaggerated nature of Bollywood films makes them all the more entertaining and interesting. I love following the elaborate plots and silly characters of the genre. I never really know where the story is going or how it will end and that keeps me invested.

This is not to say that Bollywood is perfect; just like other film industries, it has its flaws. The songs can become repetitive, the ideals promoted by the films can become questionable, and the romance can be cheesy. However, Bollywood will always hold a special place in my heart. This is the reason why I started to appreciate my culture again. My childhood was full of consumption of various Bollywood films and I still watch or rewatch them from time to time. Some of my favorites are Dil Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (2011) and Om Shanti Om (2007).

I highly recommend these films and many others like them. I truly believe that everyone would enjoy at least one Bollywood film if given a chance, especially Western audiences who are already familiar with some of the romantic comedy tropes used by Bollywood. They are funny, exciting and heartwarming. It is a cinematic experience that immerses the viewer in complex narratives.

Now that I'm older, I've come to embrace my Indian-American identity and Bollywood has played a key role in shaping me. My Indianness is nothing to be ashamed of. I come from a place where everything, including movies, is full of life, and what's better than that?