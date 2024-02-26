Sip the Best Movie-Inspired Drinks at Loews Hollywood Hotel – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Loews Hollywood Hotel prepares a quintet of cocktails inspired by some of the 2024 Academy Award nominees for Best Picture

From March 1 to 17, 2024

$18 each Other cities regularly honor the film industry's biggest night in a variety of sophisticated and flavorful ways, but zesty cocktails, desserts, and main courses inspired by Best Picture films seem to playfully proliferate in 's hometown. Oscar, Hollywood. It's true that Oscar-inspired cocktails are popping up in other cities that aren't specifically Tinselly, in far-flung states and countries. And it's still true, if you want to sip a particularly cinematic drink, you'll find one a few days before the Oscars at several bars in Southern California, not just Hollywood. But only one place can claim powerful credibility on Oscar night: Loews Hollywood Hotelwhich has long served as a lively, star-studded hive for many stylish activities swirling around the famous event. And from March 1 to 17, moviegoers can experience a lineup of libations that draw creative inspiration from some of the Best Picture nominees. “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Poor Things,” “Maestro” and “The Holdovers” are all in the Loews spotlight during the first half of March. Each creation contains a set of elegant, premium ingredients and add-ins, with a nod to the theme, spirit or look of a film. Bella Baxter's Martini, the “Poor Things” cocktail, is a “java-infused” drink featuring Owen's Nitro espresso, SelvaRay chocolate and Chopin vodka. Lychee is a central element of the “Maestro” offering, alongside elderflower liqueur and Amas gin. Each cocktail costs $18; For more details, stop by the Loews Hollywood Hotel or keep an eye on the hotel's social pages. The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, just steps from the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

