Drake shows support for Tory Lanez after Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Drake calls for Tory Lanez's freedom amid incarcerated rappers' fight to appeal his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Early Monday morning, Drake posted a black and white photo of Lanez to his Instagram Story. He captioned it, 3 you, which is free slang for you, with the 3 apparently symbolizing open handcuffs.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted on all three counts related to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Just under a year later, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

This isn't the first time Drake has shown support for Lanez. Last August, just after his conviction, he faced backlash for liking A declaration that Lanez posted on Instagram in which the convicted rapper maintained his innocence.

Drake also made headlines for apparently outing Megan during the His loss track Circo Loco in November 2022. This bitch is lying about to get shot, but she's still a stud, Drake rapped on the song, which came amid a flood of claims that Megan was lying about the incident.

Meg responded to the apparent dissent in a tweet posted shortly after the song's release. Stop using my shots for influence, she wrote in part. Since when is it cool to joke about women getting shot? …Ready to boycott shoes and clothing, but the dog goes after a black woman when she says one of your boys at home mistreated her.

Drake's latest show of support for his fellow Canadian comes as Lanez reportedly prepares to appeal. Court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who covered the case from the beginning, said Monday that she would share updates from the court as the appeal process gets underway.