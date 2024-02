Warner Music Group signs Bollywood star Nora Fatehi | Labels

Warner Music Group signed singer, dancer and actress Nora Fatehi. This is his first deal with a major global record label. The partnership aims to promote Fatehi's global music career, working with teams in the United States and around the world. It will remain signed at T Seriesthe Indian music label and film studio, for its Bollywood projects. Based in India, Fatehi was born in Toronto into a family of Moroccan origin. She first rose to prominence as a Bollywood actress, appearing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. She has built a fan base all over the world, with over 46 million followers on Instagram and 21 million on Facebook. His music has generated over 1.2 billion streams and over five billion views on YouTube on his featured videos. In 2018, she appeared in the film Satyameva Jayate, in which she performed a version of the classic Bollywood song Dilbar, which generated over 20 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. She then recorded and sang an Arabic version of the song, in collaboration with the Moroccan group Fnaïre, expanding her audience across the Arab world. She became the first Arab-African artist to reach one billion views on a single music video on YouTube. Fatehi's other ventures into international music include collaborations with artists such as Tanzanian singer-songwriter Rayvanny for the track Pepeta, as well as British singer Zack Knight for Dirty Little Secret. His latest film, Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa, was released on Friday (February 23). Nora Fatehi said: “I have enjoyed great success in my career so far, but this deal is an important milestone in my musical journey, a new chapter in my international career. My ambition is to become a global music star and artist, connecting with fans around the world. I want to use my diverse cultural backgrounds to create music and dance that brings everyone together! I'm excited to work with Warner Music to leverage their experience and expertise to help me achieve this goal. Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group, said: “Nora is an artist of extraordinary talent, an electric performer and a cross-cultural superstar whose music reflects the rich diversity of her background. His passion and ambition are contagious and we are excited to help him reach new audiences, venues and heights around the world. Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music, said: “I was blown away by the power of Nora. She has the creative ability and stamina you need to become one of the greatest artists in the world. We look forward to putting Warner Music’s global resources at her disposal as she begins the next chapter of her music career.” PHOTO: Apoorv Maurya Photography

