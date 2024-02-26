New Jersey Actor Dominic Sessa Wins Independent Spirit Award for Breakthrough Performance

Dominic Sessa went from a real-life Massachusetts boarding school student to a Massachusetts boarding school student in the Oscar-nominated film The Holdovers.

Sessa is the winner of the Best Breakthrough Performance Award at the Independent Spirit of Cinema Award.

Sessa, 21, made her on-screen debut in the film alongside Paul Giamatti and DaVine Joy Randolph.

The actor, who grew up in Ocean City (see our January interview with Sessa), is receiving the award for playing high school student Angus Tully in the 1970s Christmas Carol directed by Alexander Payne. Giamatti plays Paul Hunham, Tully's obnoxious classics teacher.

“This movie The Holdovers changed my life,” said Sessa, dressed in a white '70s-inspired Saint Laurent suit to accept the award at the ceremony. Independent Spirit Award Sunday in Santa Monica, California.

Alexander Payne, you changed my life, he said. Working on this every day has been a true masterclass with you and I can't thank you enough for this opportunity you've given me. Most importantly, thank you for being a great friend to me.

Sessa also thanked Giamatti and Randolph and said working with them was easy.

You heard me, you saw me, you trusted me, you gave me patience every day and that's it, he said. You are incredible.

Randolphwho swept awards ceremonies with her portrayal of Mary Lamb, the boarding school's head cook, won THE Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance the day after winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Holdovers is up for best picture at the Oscars, and Randolph and Giamatti, who both won Golden Globes, are nominated for their work.

Leftovers cinematographer Eigil Bryld joined Sessa and Randolph as winners at Independent Spirit Awardwhich were led by Aidy Bryant and broadcast live on Youtube and X, formerly Twitter.

Sessa also recognized Holdovers screenwriter David Hemingson, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

I have so much love for you, man, Sessa said. You poured so much of your heart into this character and you trusted me and I can't thank you enough.

Sessa, born in Cherry Hill, spent his childhood in Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City before playing Holdovers as a boarding student at Deerfield Academy. He thanked BAFTA award-winning casting director Susan Shopmaker for seeing so many things in me that I don't think I've seen in myself often.

Sessa also thanked his drama teachers at Deerfield High School, including Catriona Hynds, who recommended him to Shopmaker during auditions for the film, filmed on the school campus.

You guys taught me everything, he said.

In January, Sessa won the Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor for his performance in The Holdovers.

I'm just trying to be present right now and take it all in, the Jersey actor told NJ Advance Media ahead of his award show win. To make a film like this and get this recognition is very rare. Even though it's my first film, I still can't really take all of this for granted.

