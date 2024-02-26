Shogun Review: Rediscovering Japan – The New York Times

New FX Shogun Miniseries Is Coming lots of credit just because he's not Shogun, the 1980 NBC miniseries is also adapted from James Clavell's best-selling novel about the final days of feudal Japan. But the new show rests on the same conditions as the old one: its success as an epic costume soap opera. You can correct wood play, outdated production values, and Eurocentrism, but you can't really correct the fundamental nature of the material.

And on these conditions, this Shogun which comes out Tuesday on FX and Hulu with two of its 10 episodes is perfectly successful. It is sumptuously produced, generally well acted and without excessive sentimentality or sensationalism. If his story seems to stop and start a bit, there are reasons for that, which become clear in a satisfying and moving ending; while there are major characters who don't hold up to scrutiny, there are others who come to life and hold your interest. It may not live up to its hype, and you may wonder why it took so much time (over a decade) and money to revive Clavell's tale. But it keeps its promises.

Created by the husband-and-wife team of Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, the FX Shogun still tells the story of an English navigator, John Blackthorne, who arrives in Japan at the turn of the 17th century and finds himself embroiled to a surprising degree in the political, cultural and romantic life of the country. (Blackthorne, like most important characters, is loosely based on a historical figure.)

Kondo and Marks recalibrated the narrative, however, moving Blackthorne's point of view down into the mix and elevating the roles of many Japanese characters, particularly Toda Mariko, the noblewoman who becomes translator and Blackthorn's love interest, and Yoshii Toranaga, the Lord. who both protects and manipulates him.