Chris Gauthier, Actor of 'Once Upon a Time' and Hallmark Movies, Dies at 48

Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died Feb. 23, according to a statement released by his agent.
He was 48 years old.
Video above: Remembering those we lost in 2024
Her agent, Chad Colvin, shared the news in a statement on Facebook, writing, “It still doesn't seem real. How is that possible? A world without you is a much darker place.”
His representatives also confirmed the news to CNN.
“So much so that when his wife contacted me yesterday to tell me the news, I cried tears of disbelief for hours. It took me until now to mentally and emotionally prepare myself to write this,” Colvin wrote on Sunday. “When I entered the talent representation business almost nine years ago this month, it was at the request of a certain actor. But I knew I needed more clients to start if an event was going to take my entry into the industry seriously. And the second actor to come on board, because I remembered my pedigree on the set of Eureka as press, was Chris Gauthier.”
“He felt my enthusiasm for this new adventure, he trusted me and he had confidence in what I wanted to do to make him more known to the public and the fans,” Colvin added. “Without Chris, his enthusiasm and dedication, I would not be where I am today, able to book almost the entire cast of Eureka. His word of mouth, confidence and endless zest for life inspires me daily.”
Colvin highlighted Gauthier's work on shows like “Smallville” and “Supernatural,” as well as his performance as William Smee on “Once Upon a Time.”
“Brother, I’m going to miss you more than you know,” Colvin wrote. “I wish we could have spent a little more time together and that you understood the difference you made, not just in my life, but in everyone you touched. This world is a little smaller and colder now without you.”
The Canadian actor of English origin was also mourned by his co-star in “Once Upon a Time”, Raphael Sbarge.
“It would be difficult to find a gentler and happier soul”, Sbarge » wrote in the caption of a group photo he posted on his verified Instagram account. “A man of consummate character, generosity and great talent, he was someone who cared deeply, loved his art and was always kind to everyone he met.”
Some of Gauthier's other credits include the TV shows “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Joe Pickett” as well as several Hallmark TV movies, including “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.”