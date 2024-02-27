Connect with us

Chris Gauthier, Actor of 'Once Upon a Time' and Hallmark Movies, Dies at 48

Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died Feb. 23, according to a statement released by his agent. He was 48 years old. Video above: Remembering those we lost in 2024. Her agent, Chad Colvin, shared the news in a statement on Facebook, writing: “It still doesn't seem real. How is this possible? A world without you is a much darker place.” Representatives also confirmed the news to CNN. “So much so that when his wife contacted me yesterday to tell me the news, I cried tears of disbelief for hours. It took me until now to fully steel myself mentally and emotionally to write this,” Colvin wrote on Sunday. “When I entered the talent representation business almost nine years ago this month, it was at the request of a certain actor. But I knew I needed more clients to start if an event was going to take my entry into the industry seriously. And the second actor to come on board, because I remembered my pedigree on the set of Eureka as press, was Chris Gauthier.” “He felt my enthusiasm for this new venture, he trusted me and he had confidence in what I wanted to do. to bring it out more to the public and the fans,” Colvin added. “Without Chris, his enthusiasm and dedication, I would not be where I am today, able to book almost the entire cast of Eureka. His word of mouth, confidence and endless zest for life have inspired every day.” Colvin said. Gauthier's work on shows like “Smallville” and “Supernatural,” as well as his portrayal of William Smee in “Once Upon a Time.” “Brother, I’m going to miss you more than you know,” Colvin wrote. “I wish we could have spent a little more time together and that you understood the difference you made, not only in my life, but in the lives of everyone you touched. This world is a little more small and colder now without you.” The English-born Canadian actor was also mourned by his co-star in “Once Upon a Time,” Raphael Sbarge. “A sweeter, happier soul would be hard to find,” Sbarge captioned a group photo he posted to his verified Instagram. account. “A man of consummate character, generosity and great talent, he was someone who cared deeply, loved his art and was always kind to everyone he met.” Some of Gauthier's other credits include the TV shows “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Joe Pickett” as well as several Hallmark TV movies, including “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.”

