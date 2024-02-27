All 'American Idol' Contestants To Head To Hollywood After Auditions For Season 22, Episode 2

The second episode of American idol Season 22 aired last night (February 25) and the judges saw some incredible talent as well as some interesting auditions that didn't really make the cut. After this series of auditions, here's who landed a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Hailey Mia “Rise” by Katy Perry

Hailey Mia, 16, was the first audition of the episode and she conquered a huge challenge by singing a Katy Perry song in Katy Perry's hometown of Santa Barbara, California. She killed it, however, by showing off her vocal range and received a standing ovation. Hailey revealed that she had already reached the Top 4 on The voice with Kelly Clarkson when she was 13. Perry shared that she had “chills all over my body” when Hailey was done, “even in the places I got Botox!” » She received three yeses.

Dawson Slade “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

Dawson Slade, 17, arrived from Moulton, Alabama, with a job on a ranch in Tennessee and a new baby, who accompanied Dawson's mother. Dawson sang “I Hope You Dance,” but the judges found his performance a little lackluster, as if he wasn't using his full vocal power. Lionel Richie gave him a no, but then Luke Bryan made him sing Justin Moore's “Somebody Else Will” and really made him project his voice to the back of the room. With this impromptu performance, Bryan and Katy Perry gave him both yeses, earning him a golden ticket.

Nya “Wait a Minute” by Willow

Nya, 27, is a Broadway singer from New York who blew the judges away with her voice and personality. While singing Willow's “Wait a Minute,” she made the song her own, with Luke Bryan calling it one of her favorites so far. You don’t look Broadway, you’re a huge singer,” he said. Katy Perry joked that she needed a fan to do her hair dramatically while she sang. The team brought out a small fan and Perry held it while Nya performed a few bars of her song. The judges certainly see star power in her, and she will be one to watch closely.

Roman Collins “Living for the City” by Stevie Wonder

Roman Collins, 24, from Long Beach, California, is a worship leader and musician looking to make music his career. He has a raspy, soulful voice that Luke Bryan was in love with, and he gave a lively performance in a gospel style. He clearly showed his roots in the Church and the judges awarded him a golden ticket with three yeses. However, they shared that they wanted to see more sides of his personality and interests as the series progressed.

Noah Peters “Broken Halos” by Chris Stapleton (ft. Colin Stough)

Noah Peters, 24, is the only barber in his small Tennessee town, and he is known for singing when he cuts hair. When he first performed in front of the judges, he seemed a little nervous. The crew brought out a barber chair and a special guest, Colin Stough, who reached third place last year. American idol season. Noah cut Colin's hair a little while he sang, which relaxed him. The judges gave him three yeses, but told him he needed to get out of his head and not think too much while singing without a barber chair and without a client in front of him.

Emmy Russell “Skinny”, original song

Emmy Russell, 24, seemed reluctant to reveal that her grandmother is the late country music icon Loretta Lynn. Russell admitted she wanted to forge her own path in music, and the judges reassured her that she was on her own path and could step out of her grandmother's shadow. She arrived at the audition nervous and shy, but the judges are ready to bring her out of her shell as the show continues. She performed an original song called “Skinny,” which moved the judges with its raw, confessional lyrics. It's clear that she's already an accomplished songwriter and is definitely on her way to making her way in music.

Ziggy “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

Ziggy, 22, comes from a small town in the Netherlands. He competed on Dutch idol teenager, reaching seventh place, but he revealed that people in his hometown don't respect him and don't think he can achieve anything. The judges saw Ziggy's potential, however, giving him three yeses for his soulful and moving performance of “Million Reasons.” Ziggy has great looks and an infectious, positive attitude, and the judges aim to nurture his talent and help him prove his hometown wrong.

Judge Murphy “Summertime” from Fantasia

21-year-old college student Justice Murphy has both the voice and attitude of a superstar. She entered the American idol auditioning with a confidence the judges could feel, and she blew them away with her nod to Fantasia's version of “Summertime.” Justice has a big voice, and Katy Perry said she needed to make sure she didn't get into “jazz hands” territory, and all the judges agreed she could slow down her runs a bit. However, Justice received three yeses and a golden ticket.

KB “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

Another contestant to watch is 20-year-old KB, who brought her endlessly supportive father with her to the audition. KB's story is interesting because it shares Hashimoto's story, which makes it difficult for him to regulate his emotions. She revealed that she had gone through some dark times in her short life, but that singing was an outlet. Her father posted a video of her and her sister singing in the car, and their fan base exploded. During her audition, she performed a raucous and unique rendition of “Something in the Orange” that the judges loved. She received three yeses and her father was understandably delighted.

Abby Blake “And Us” by P!nk

Abby Blake, 25, arrived with her friend Sam Kelly-Cohen, who accompanied her on the piano. She sang “What About Us,” but Katy Perry felt she was selling herself a bit short, not giving her full vocal power. It was a no from Perry but a yes from Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, which was enough to earn him a golden ticket. However, there was a surprise audition that led to another golden ticket.

Sam Kelly-Cohen “Time of Your Life”, original song

Attention focused on Sam Kelly-Cohen, 23, when Katy Perry asked him what he did in her band Kayko. Turns out he's the lead singer and Perry wanted to hear him. His friend Abby shouted him out, saying he could sing and do anything. He played an original song on the piano which impressed the American idol judges, receiving three yeses and a golden ticket.

Abi Carter “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

Abi Carter, 21, from Indio, California, is the second oldest in a family of seven children raised by a single mother. His mother and three of his siblings were there to encourage him. She performed a moving performance of “What Was I Made For?” » already haunting, which earned him a standing ovation from the judges. And the crew. The judges noted that they had never heard the crew applaud before, and Luke Bryan remarked to Lionel Richie that she “could be the winner of the American Idol.“They were so impressed with her that they didn't even need to vote, it was an immediate yes from everyone. They even upgraded his golden ticket to a platinum ticket. Abi will definitely be one to watch as the show continues.

