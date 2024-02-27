Under-the-radar exhibits to check out in Los Angeles during Frieze Week





Los Angeles has been in the throes of a gallery boom for a few years now, with big blue-chip players opening outposts all over the city, from mega-galleries like Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner and Pace Gallery to the biggest galleries New Yorkers like Marian Goodman, Sean Kelly and Lisson. But smaller, newer galleries also continue to appear at a steady pace and are full of ambitious artwork, from large-scale installations to bold painting exhibitions. If you prefer more intimate galleries to crowds like Frieze and Felix, catch these shows while they're still open. Karla Diaz at the 18th Street Art Center Image credit: Courtesy of 18th Street Arts Center and Luis De Jesus Los Angeles When Karla Diaz co-founded Slingual Studio in Wilmington more than two decades ago, she and fellow artist Mario Ybarra Jr. intended to use it as a studio space for their respective art practices. Linguistic has since become a crucial community resource and platform for emerging artists, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds, rooted in the idea that thinking about the nuances of one's life, however pervasive and ordinary they may be appear, can both provide a solid foundation and abundant ground for artistic inspiration. (The organization was recently featured as one of six artist-run spaces in a group exhibition, Ordinary People, at the Long Beach Museum of Art.) Diaz applied this notion of introspection to her own painting practice, particularly in the new works she created for her exhibition at the 18th Street Art Center. The show's title, Wait Until Your Mother Comes Home, nods to a warning that Diaz heard all the time in her Mexican-American household growing up, especially since she tended to drawing on the walls when she was a child. With equal parts fantasy and clarity, Diaz depicts exchanges, protests, and bedrooms, tapping into the disparate places and people that, crucially, make up life. Through June 22, at the Airport Campus, Propeller Gallery, 3026 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Shota Nakamura and Matt Copson at Clearing Image credit: Paul Salveson/Courtesy of the artist and Clearing, New York, Brussels and Los Angeles For its first exhibitions in 2024, Clearing, which also has spaces in New York and Brussels, is offering two solo exhibitions for painter Shota Nakamura and artist and director Matt Copson. When Nakamura was a child, he stood at the foot of Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park in Yamanashi, Japan, and gazed at the shimmering hues of the dizzying mountain views. These memories seep into Nakamura's Light Room, a beautiful meditation on the natural world that draws inspiration from Bonnard's Breakfast paintings. After immersing yourself in Nakamura's placid scenes, step into the small back room of Koreatown Galleries for something equally captivating, albeit at the opposite end of the spectrum: Copsons Of Coming Age, a screening of laser animation featuring a psychedelic-looking baby swinging back and forth on a swing. Flying over an ocean of fire, the young doe-eyed hero continues to sing a cursed lullaby that rhymes strange situations with ugly castration and entertaining damnation. Tellingly, the baby's unsettling incantation was co-written by provocative musician Caroline Polachek, with whom Copsons has frequently collaborated on music videos. Until March 2, at 530 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

Revenue borrowed from the Commonwealth and Council Image credit: Photo Paul Salveson For the group exhibition Borrowed Recipes, a cohort of multidisciplinary artists Anna Sew Hoy, Carmen Argote, David Alekhuogie, Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio, Jesse Chun, and Patricia Fernndez reflected on what we inherit and internalize from our families, and how these influences arise in idiosyncratic ways. The name of the game here is touch. Admire the Sew Hoys sculpture Subject, where fingerprints rub shoulders with scratches on the pink glazed log, you can practically hear the crunch of the clay. Argotes' father dreamed of becoming an architect, which partially influenced his imposing installation. Scrap pocket, resembling a skyscraper piercing the center of the gallery. The gallery's second room is devoted to Fernndez's decade-long exploration of the craft of woodcarving that she learned from her grandfather, Jos Luis Carcedo, who died last year. Elaborate wooden frames abound, some bearing the star pattern prevalent in Burgos, Spain, where her family is from, and others are inlaid with pieces of chicken bone. In one particularly moving piece, Fernández took on the task of finishing a drawer that Carcedo began to carve but did not complete a poignant meditation on traditions carried on beyond death. Until March 2 at 3006 West 7th Street, Suite 220, Los Angeles, CA 90005.

Ouattara Watts to Karma Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Karma It is not uncommon for an artist to blend a variety of seemingly disparate influences into their work. But none of them have achieved it like Ouattara Watts, a multidisciplinary artist based in New York by way of the Ivory Coast and active in the art world for more than half a century. In her first solo exhibition in Los Angeles, Watts infuses her practice of creating acrylic murals made using drop cloths onto which she adds found materials to forge works captivating in scope and feel. Numerology, music, rituals and ciphers@ and Pi, among others, are not only perceptible symbols in his work but also studies inseparable from Watts' creative process. There are a lot of codes in my work: figures, numbers, alchemy, it once told an interviewer. Spontaneity leads to creation, creation leads to research. We fall into science. Science and art are complementary. Until March 16, at 7351 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046.

Mercedes Dorame at Oxy Arts Image credit: Courtesy of Oxy Arts Since her teens, artist and photographer Mercedes Dorame has been tapped as a consultant when construction projects in Los Angeles County uncover indigenous artifacts buried in the ground while being excavated. This is super important. But you have no power, she said THE Los Angeles Times of his current consulting work. Dorame's work as an artist and photographer focuses on cultural stories of nature, rooted in her perspective as a Tongva woman, and has become a means of harnessing a kind of power. On view at Oxy Arts, the exhibition Dorames, Where Sky Touches Water, focuses on the fascinating and unusual beauty of the ecological landscapes of Limuw (Santa Cruz Island) and Pimugna (Catalina Island) through photography and sculpture, including a series of bowls cast in concrete. . Driven by her gift for framing, Dorames layered images, such as a hyper-saturated image of seagrass textured so as to appear to seep through the inkjet print, or an image showing an overcast scene of rolling fog giving way to a distant mountainside, slowly reveal themselves to you and eventually linger in your mind. Until April 20, at 4757 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042.

