Bobby Deol says there's no such thing as negative or positive characters: When I played Abrar, I didn't consider myself a villain | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Bobby Déol says he doesn't distinguish his characters as negative or positive and wants to explore roles that challenge him.

“I want to do work that is outside of my comfort zone, that challenges me and pushes me to bring out the best in myself. I hope to continue getting work like this, Deol told reporters here at the 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024 press conference.

“There is no such thing as negative or positive characters. Before, there was a certain category like comedians, villains and heroes… It's not like that anymore. Cinema has changed, storytelling has changed, because the world is evolving and there are so many interesting characters,” he said. The actor said that playing the antagonist in Animal was challenging. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film, which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, received polarized reviews but was a blockbuster hit and Deol was praised for his performance and the song 'Jamal Jamalkudu'. For me, playing a negative role was a challenge, but every human being has something bad in them, and only when we remove the bad do we become a better person. So it gives you the opportunity to let that bad side out, to play and appreciate these negative characters. If you look at my character Abrar in Animal, he had a very good reason why he was like that. When I played Abrar, I didn't see myself as a villain, I felt like the hero of my family. Deol, who was nominated in the best villain category for his performance in Animal, at the Zee Cine Awards 2024, said the awards are a form of appreciation for a person's hard work. “Just being nominated makes it special. It gives me more happiness because my fans are very happy that I won an award,” he said, expressing gratitude to his fans for their endless love and support. “I hope I can continue to do different, challenging work and continue to entertain my fans. I have been here in this industry for 28 years and they have always supported my father, my brother and me. Everything I am today is because of the love and trust they had in me. It motivates me to work harder, he added. The actor will also perform at the awards ceremony. I did it earlier (danced on stage). It's going to be exciting. I always find being on stage more difficult than playing characters. It's going to be fun and I'm sure people will enjoy it. Last year was Deol's year, so this (performance) is dedicated to them, he said. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur, among others, are also among the performers at the Zee Cine Awards 2024. The ceremony awards ceremony will take place hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, and Sunil Grover, who will take over for some fun segments.

