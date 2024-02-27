BBC 500 Words competition heads to Buckingham Palace





BBC 500 Words reveals the 50 young finalists in the UK's most famous children's writing competition, marking an important milestone ahead of the grand final at Buckingham Palace this week. Selected from 44,000 entries, 50 exceptional young writers rose to the top, captivating the hearts and minds of the judges with their imaginative stories. Their 50 stories can now be read and listened to on the BBC Teach website. To celebrate their literary achievement, the 50 successful young writers were invited to attend the grand final of the competition, hosted by Romesh Ranganathan at Buckingham Palace, with Her Majesty The Queen, who has championed the competition every year since 2015. Three-time BRIT Award nominee Olivia Dean and successful Welsh actor Luke Evans will join the prestigious list of celebrity readers, including award-winning actor Hugh Bonneville as well as TV personality and professional dancer Oti Mabuse. Celebrity readers will bring the stories of the six BBC 500 Words winners to life by reading them aloud and in front of an audience at the event. Helen Foulkes, head of education at the BBC, said: “It’s brilliant that so many children from across the UK have submitted their stories to BBC 500 Words, a competition that gets to the heart of education and BBC Childhood. The Grand Finale will be a very special occasion that celebrates the next generation of creative writers. Behind the scenes, an army of volunteer teachers and librarians, along with The Reading Agency, meticulously sifted through the entries in the first two rounds of judging, narrowing the field down to just 50 finalists. Hailing from all corners of the UK, the finalists represent a diverse range of voices, with young wordsmiths hailing from Kent, Merseyside, Wiltshire, Glasgow, Vale of Glamorgan and beyond. Among the cohort, two sets of siblings make up this year's 50 finalists, with Henry and Isabella from Hampshire, and Zemira and Akeeva from Oxfordshire, all of whom impressed the judges in the first two rounds of the competition. The One Show will cover the Grand Final in a special program presented by Roman Kemp and Alex Jones 500 Words with The One Show on World Book Day, Thursday 7 March 2024, when the overall winners will be crowned. Each finalists' story can be read now on the BBC Teach website, along with audio versions specially recorded by BBC Radio Drama Actors. RM4

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/20204/50-finalists-unveiled-bbc-500-words-competition-heads-to-buckingham-palace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos