Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 3-9 | Entertainment

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 3-9:
March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers turns 83. Producer-director George Miller (Mad Max, Babe) is 79 years old. Actor Hattie Winston (Becker, Rugrats) is 79 years old. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 77 years old. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (Police Academy Films) is 74 years old. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 71 years old. Actor Robert Gossett (Major Crimes, The Closer) is 70 years old. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 70 years old. Actress Miranda Richardson is 66 years old. Actress Mary Page Keller (Ryans Hope, Another World) is 63 years old. Actress Laura Harring (Mulholland Drive, Gossip Girl) is 60 years old. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 60 years old. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 58 years old. Actress Julie Bowen (Modern Family) is 54 years old. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 53 years old. Actor David Faustino (Married… with Children) is 50 years old. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 47 years old. Boyzone singer Ronan Keating is 47 years old. Rapper Lil Flip is 43 years old. Actress Jessica Biel is 42 years old. Hinder guitarist Joe Blower Garvey is 40 years old. Musician Brett Hite from Frenship is 38 years old. Singer Camila Cabello is 27 years old. Actor Thomas Barbusca (The Mick) is 21 years old. Actor Reylynn Caster (TVs Me, Myself and I) is 21 years old.
March 4: Actress Paula Prentiss (The Stepford Wives, 1975) turns 86. Director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction) is 83 years old. Singer Chris Rea is 73 years old. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 72 years old. Musician Emilio Estefan of Miami Sound Machine is 71 years old. Actor Kay Lenz is 71 years old. Actress Catherine OHara (Home Alone, A Mighty Wind) is 70 years old. Actor Mykelti Williamson (Forrest Gump) is 67 years old. Actress Patricia Heaton (The Middle, Everybody Loves Raymond) is 66 years old. Actor Steven Weber (NCIS: New Orleans, Wings) is 63 years old. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 61 years old. Actor Stacy Edwards (Chicago Hope) is 59 years old. Rapper Grand Puba (Brand Nubian) is 58 years old. Drummer Patrick Hannan of The Sundays is 59 years old. Lemonheads singer Evan Dando is 57 years old. Actor Patsy Kensit is 56 years old. Actor Andrea Bendewald (Suddenly Susan) is 54 years old. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 53 years old. Country singer Jason Sellers is 53 years old. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 47 years old. Actress Jessica Heap (The Young and the Restless) is 41 years old. Actor Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Greek) is 39 years old. Television personality Whitney Port (The Hills) is 39 years old. Actress Audrey Esparza (Blindspot) is 38 years old. Actor Margo Harshman (NCIS, The Big Bang Theory) is 38 years old. Actor Josh Bowman (Revenge) is 36 years old. Actor Andrea Bowen (Desperate Housewives) is 34 years old. Actress Jenna Boyd (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Atypical) is 31 years old.
March 5: Actor Paul Sand (St. Elsewhere) turns 92. Actor James B. Sikking (Hill Street Blues, Doogie Howser, MD) is 90 years old. Football player turned actor Fred Williamson is 86 years old. Actress Samantha Eggar (The Molly Maguires, Dr. Doolittle) is 85 years old. Actor Michael Warren (Soul Food, Hill Street Blues) is 78 years old. Actor Eddie Hodges is 77 years old. Singer Eddy Grant is 76 years old. Dire Straits keyboardist Alan Clark is 72 years old. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield (Night Court) is 70 years old. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 69 years old. Actress Adriana Barraza is 68 years old. Actress Talia Balsam (Divorce, Mad Men) is 65 years old. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 62 years old. Actor Paul Blackthorne (Arrow, 24) is 55 years old. Guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 54 years old. The singer Rome is 54 years old. Actor Kevin Connolly (Entourage) is 50 years old. Actress Eva Mendes is 50 years old. Actress Jolene Blalock (Star Trek: Enterprise) is 49 years old. Niki Taylor is 49 years old. Actress Kimberly McCullough (General Hospital) is 46 years old. Actress Karolina Wydra (Wicked City, House) is 43 years old. Musician Amanda Shires (The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) is 42 years old. Actor Sterling Knight (Sonny With a Chance) is 35 years old. Actor Jake Lloyd (Star Wars films) is 35 years old. Actor Micah Fowler (Speechless) is 26 years old.
March 6: dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 93 years old. Actress-writer Joanna Miles is 84 years old. Actor Ben Murphy is 82 years old. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 79 years old. Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour is 78 years old. Singer Kiki Dee is 77 years old. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (Amen, The Bold and the Beautiful) is 77 years old. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 77 years old. Television personality John Stossel is 77 years old. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 71 years old. Actor Tom Arnold is 65 years old. Actor DL Hughley (The Hughleys) is 77 years old. 61. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 60 years old. Actress Connie Britton (Nashville) is 57 years old. Actor Shuler Hensley is 57 years old. Actress Moira Kelly (One Tree Hill) is 56 years old. Actress Amy Pietz (Aliens in America, Caroline in the City) is 55 years old. Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick is 54 years old. Country singer Trent Willmon is 51 years old. Guitarist Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 50 years old. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 50 years old. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 47 years old. Actor Shaun Evans (Endeavour) is 44 years old. Vampire Weekend drummer Chris Tomson is 40 years old. Actor Eli Marienthal is 38 years old. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 33 years old. Actor Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place, Wonderstruck) is 21 years old.
March 7: Actor Daniel J. Travanti (Hill Street Blues) turns 84. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 81 years old. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 78 years old. Singer Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band is 78 years old. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 72 years old. Actor Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) is 68 years old. Actress Donna Murphy (Mercy Street, Murder One) is 65 years old. Actor Nick Searcy (Justified) is 65 years old. Actress Mary Beth Evans (Days of Our Lives) is 63 years old. Singer Taylor Dayne is 62 years old. Actor Bill Brochtrup (Major Crimes, NYPD Blue) is 61 years old. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 60 years old. Actress Wanda Sykes is 60 years old. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (Major Crimes) is 58 years old. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 57 years old. Actress Rachel Weisz is 53 years old. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (Kinsey, Garden State) is 53 years old. Actor Jay Duplass (The Mindy Project) is 51 years old. Singer Sébastien Izambard of Il Divo is 51 years old. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 50 years old. Actress Jenna Fischer (The Office) is 50 years old. Actor Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones) is 50 years old. Actress Audrey Marie Anderson (The Unit) is 49 years old. Actor TJ Thyne (Bones) is 49 years old. Actress Laura Prepon (Orange Is the New Black, That 70s Show) is 44 years old. Actor Bel Powley (Film: Diary of a Teenage Girl) is 32 years old. Actress Giselle Eisenberg (Life in Pieces) is 27 years old.
March 8: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman turns 89. Actress Sue Ane Langdon is 88 years old. Singer-songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 80 years old. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 79 years old. Singer Peggy March is 76 years old. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 67 years old. Singer Gary Numan is 66 years old. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 65 years old. Actor Aidan Quinn is 65 years old. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 64 years old. Actor Leon (Cool Runnings) is 63 years old. Actor Camryn Manheim (The Practice) is 63 years old. Singer Shawn Mullins is 56 years old. Actor Andrea Parker (Less Than Perfect) is 54 years old. Actor Boris Kodjoe (Code Black, Madeas Family Reunion) is 51 years old. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 48 years old. Actor Laura Main (Call the Midwife) is 47 years old. Actor James Van Der Beek (CSI: Cyber, Dawsons Creek) is 47 years old. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 46 years old. Actor Nick Zano (Minority Report, 2 Broke Girls) is 46 years old. Keane singer Tom Chaplin is 45 years old. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 46 years old. 45. Singer Kristinia DeBarge is 34 years old.
March 9: Actress Joyce Van Patten turns 90. Actor Trish Van Devere is 83 years old. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 82 years old. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 82 years old. Television presenter Charles Gibson is 81 years old. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 79 years old. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 76 years old. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 76 years old. Actress Linda Fiorentino (Men In Black) is 66 years old. Actor Tom Amandes (Eli Stone, Parenthood) is 65 years old. Confederate Railroad guitarist Rusty Hendrix is 64 years old. Actress Juliette Binoche (Chocolat, The English Patient) is 60 years old. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 56 years old. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars is 54 years old. Rapper C-Murder (aka C-Miller) is 53 years old. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (Webster) is 53 years old. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly (Yes, Dear, Mr. Hollands Opus) is 52 years old. Actor Kerr Smith (Life Unexpected, Dawsons Creek) is 52 years old. Actor Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is 45 years old. Comedian Jordan Klepper (The Daily Show) is 45 years old. Rapper Chingy is 44 years old. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds) is 44 years old. New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert is 43 years old. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 41 years old. Actor Brittany Snow (American Dreams, Hairspray) is 38 years old. Rapper Bow Wow is 37 years old. Rapper YG is 34 years old. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (George Lopez) is 32 years old. Actor Cierra Ramirez (The Fosters) is 29 years old.