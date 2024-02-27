The creators of Outer Banks are preparing a musical drama on Amazon: The Runarounds





Amazon heads to North Carolina with creators of Netflix drama Outer Banks. The retailer and streamer has placed an eight-episode straight-to-series order for The Runarounds, a musical drama that follows a post-high school band as they attempt to make it big. The series is not a spin-off of Outer Banks but it features the same group – The Runarounds – who previously appeared in a third season episode of the hugely popular young adult drama on Netflix. From OBX co-creator Jonas Pate and with a teleplay by David Wilcox (Fringe), the fictional drama is inspired by the real-life band of the same name and will feature band members — William Lipton (General Hospital), Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher — as well as Lilah Pate and Kelley Pereira. Lilah Pate, daughter of Runarounds creator Jonas Pate, had a recurring role in OBX. Lilah Pate and Kelley Pereira are part of the cast of Runarounds. Rachel Krell; Viviana Chavez As Outer Banks, The Runarounds will take place and be filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Skydance Television is the studio. Jonas Pate, who directed the 2022 pilot, will executive produce alongside Wilcox, colleague Joon Yun OBX creators Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, as well as Lisa Mae Fincannon, Scott Lambert and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Skydance TV's Matt Thunell. “When we first met Jonas and Skydance about Runarounds, it was immediately clear that they were giving us a special featuring an incredibly talented cast and a real-life band,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “We can’t wait to share the exhilarating journey of The Runarounds with our Prime Video customers around the world. » The Runarounds were formed as a band in 2021, when Jonas Pate put out a casting call for a band to appear on Outer Banks. The group first performed together when they played for Pate before appearing in the third season after being selected from more than 5,000 musicians who responded to the casting call. At the time, Pate had already begun writing what would eventually become The Runarounds. The band filmed the pilot with Pate in 2022 and has since recorded an EP and gone on tour. Outer banks, heading into its fourth season on Netflix, has become a hit for the streaming giant. All three seasons are in the top 50 Netflix shows for the first half of 2023. Runarounds becomes the fifth Skydance TV show on Amazon, joining Reacher, Jack Ryan, Cross, and a recently ordered action-adventure series starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham. “I’m thrilled to reunite with Jonas, David, Josh and Shannon in a series that is so personal to them and so brimming with heart and soul. We are grateful to Amazon for their partnership and can’t wait for the world to encounter The Runarounds,” said Matt Thunell, President of Skydance Television. A first period for Runarounds has not yet been determined.

