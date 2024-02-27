Entertainment
How California wildfires and a personal crisis sparked The Last Fire Season Daily Freeman
Manjula Martin is the author of The Last Fire Season: A Personal and Pyronatural Memoir. (Photo courtesy of the author / Cover courtesy of Panthéon)
Manjula Martin has withstood a lot in his life in recent years.
The author suffered a personal health crisis after her IUD removal went wrong and experienced considerable pain when, in 2017, she moved to Sonoma County with her partner. Shortly after the move, on the night of their housewarming party, Sonoma County Complex Fires exploded.
Things didn't get much easier after that. In 2020, Martin, still dealing with chronic pain, spent the early days of the pandemic tending to his garden, but had to evacuate his home when more forest fires exploded.
She writes about all these experiences in The Last Fire Season: A Personal and Pyronatural History, now available from Pantheon. The book integrates memoir, natural history, and ecology, and has garnered positive reviews from critics, including Jennifer Szalai of The New York Times, who rented as powerful, grounding and surprising.
Writing the book was not an easy task. It wasn't cathartic and it was difficult, Martin said. I don't have any sort of romantic notions about the suffering your art causes, nor do I have any romantic notions about art as therapy. Writing is not therapy.
SEE ALSO: Manjula Martin shares some favorite books and a stunning lost bookstore
Martin answered questions about the latest fire season by phone from his home in West Sonoma County. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.
Q. Can you tell us how you arrived at the title of the book?
At some point during the 2020 fire season, I realized that I would probably want to write about this. Once I decided to write the book, I jokingly called it The Last Fire Season because it was literally the last fire season. Then I was like, “That’s actually a really good title.” The title unfortunately does not claim that we will no longer have fires. Instead, it's more about this idea that people talk about in California that there isn't really a fire season anymore. Fire risk and fire weather conditions may persist year-round due to the effects of extreme weather caused by climate change. And anyone who lives in a fire-prone place is already aware of this.
But there is also a second meaning, and for me more important, which is this idea according to which considering fire as a season means that it is something that passes, something that will disappear: fundamentally, at this moment, the fire is there, but it will go away and it will no longer be fire time. But actually, I think it's necessary for us to actually change our understanding of fire itself. Fire is actually part of these ecosystems. It's a part of the planet. It's intertwined with human life and human evolution, and it doesn't lead anywhere. And actually, he has more of a right to be here than I do. So that's kind of the other side of it, is that maybe we should also think about fire a little differently and understand that it actually has a role to play in our lives.
Q. You make this point in the book, that people associate fire with death and destruction, but it actually has very significant effects.
It’s both things, right? Wildfires can be very destructive, horrific and frightening. But Western ecosystems are also adapted to fire. They need fire to stay healthy and carry out their regeneration cycles. It's those two things. And the wildfires we've seen over the last 10 years on the West Coast are far more destructive than wildfires or intentional burning have been in the past. So in many ways, people don't really know how ecosystems are going to respond to these types of fires. Many brilliant people are studying it now. But that's all it is: fire is bad and scary, and fire is also good and necessary.
Q. You write candidly about your health crisis in this book. Did you know, going into the book, that you wanted to tell these two stories in tandem?
I was experiencing both of these things at the same time, and as I started thinking about writing about it, I was separately working on an article about my health, and then sort of toyed with the idea of writing an essay about fire. . Then my agent said, “This should be a book, and that’s how we are here today.” As I wrote this, I was learning and thinking a lot about these larger systems involved in climate change, how humans have had a large-scale effect on the planet, primarily through the production of fossil fuels, which is mainly a matter of capitalism. .
I was thinking about the cycles of damage we do to the natural world, and then the natural world does things to us in return. And then it's a back and forth of injury and renewal, and I was really having a hard time accepting what had happened to my body and the fact that it wasn't something that was expected and that it was not an easy thing to explain. It was a seemingly random sequence of events that led to very serious injuries, and I realized that it existed within a larger system, a for-profit health care system, in which people fall through the cracks, sometimes a diagnosis is missed.
So I had a moment where I realized these two things were similar. One day I was in my garden and working on my roses, and I had memories of other times when I was working in my garden and I felt really ambivalent about my role as a gardener and as a human. I just realized in that moment: Oh, this garden literally connects me physically to the ecosystem that I live in, and it connects my body more closely to that ecosystem. So it's a physical connection, and then it's also a relationship. It's a less literal connection. It can be a microcosm of how people relate to the natural world, although this is not always the case.
As a writer, I've often struggled with metaphors around nature and fertility. I'm a little tired of the idea that nature symbolizes reproduction, which happens a lot, especially for people struggling with the prospect of change. It's a lot about reproduction and a lot about offspring. And as someone who didn't have kids, didn't intend to have kids, and couldn't physically have kids after my medical crisis, I was a little over it. I wondered: what would happen if we separated the natural world from reproduction? What kind of space would this open up intellectually, emotionally and physically?
