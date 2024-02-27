BALAM PICHKARI HOLI 2024 BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTY at Westminster Millennium Pier event tickets from TicketSource





We have aBALAM PICHKARI HOLI 2024 BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTYonSaturday March 24, 2023 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Westminster Millennium Pier. All profits will be donated to our chosen charity partner of the year. Dinner and dancing in a closed and heated boat



BOARDING INFORMATION

7:15 p.m.: Guest arrival and check-in at Westminster Millennium Pier

7:30 p.m.: Boarding of guests. Boarding will close at 7:45 p.m.

8:00 p.m. sharp: boat departs from Westminster Millennium Pier

00:00: Return of the boat to Westminster Millennium Pier MUSIC – Bollywood, Punjabi Pop, Latino and Summer Party Anthem. The most sought after party of the year. The best of Bollywood and Bhangra will be performed that evening with all genres of music. FOOD – A 3-course Indian meal is included in the ticket – comprising 3 starters, 3 main courses and 1 dessert. Vegetarian options included. Photo ID required for entry Celebrate HOLI in Style: Desi HOLI Boat Party Extravaganza!



Experience the thrilling beats of #1 DJ TRUX IN BOLLYWOOD, who will ignite the stage with their electrifying mixes. Dance to the music as the DHOL PLAYERS add an extra dose of excitement to the atmosphere.

Indulge in the joyful tradition of throwing and spreading colors, as we celebrate the arrival of spring and bid farewell to winter. Let the vibrant hues paint a picture of happiness and unity. Dance your heart out to songs from our party playlist and with thirst-quenching drinks at pub prices, and an attractive, party-loving crowd, you won't want to miss this opportunity. Come join us for an evening full of fun and excitement. March is the month of HOLI – the festival of colors, love, laughter and peace.



Event highlights:

DJ TRUX:Groove to the rhythm ofDJ TRUXspinning the latest tracks, ensuring the dance floor is always alive with energy. Immerse yourself in the rhythmic melodies that will keep you moving all night long.

Dhol players live

3-course Indian cuisine

Traditional Holi Decor: Step aboard our beautifully decorated park, adorned with traditional decorations and colorful rangolis, creating an atmosphere of pure enchantment.

Dress code: Embrace the spirit of Holi by wearing your most stylish and colorful traditional outfit or go for a fusion of modern and traditional fashion.

Spectacular views: Cruise for 4 hours along the picturesque waterfront, enjoying panoramic views of the city skyline and iconic landmarks. Capture moments against the backdrop of the glittering cityscape for memories that will last a lifetime.

Jewelry and henna stands on board

Professional photography

Drinks available for purchase



Let's begin the celebrations of HOLI 2024, the magnificent festival of colors, in a very unique way in London – BALAM PICHKARI HOLI 2024 BOAT PARTY



Date: 03/23/24 Time: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Location: Westminster Millennium Pier For more information, group tickets and inquiries, contact DARIUS NASIMI on 07380856052. BOOK NOW. AN EVENT NOT TO BE MISSED.



Sincerely,

Darius and Smriti Don't miss this incredible event! Gather your friends and family and come join us for an evening filled with music, dancing and unlimited fun! For more information and ticket reservations, please contact us. Follow us:



https://www.instagram.com/bolly_groove01/

#BOLLYGROOVE #BOLLYWOOD #BHANGRA #HIPHOP #LATIN #EDM

