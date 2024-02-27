Actress Annette Miller discusses playing Golda Meir in Goldas Balcony





Actress Annette Miller has found a sort of soul mate or perhaps alter ego in Golda Meir, a role she originated more than 20 years ago in Goldas Balcony. The play tells the true story of a Russian immigrant, American school teacher and fourth Prime Minister of Israel. It was a performance that earned Annette Miller the Elliot Norton Award, as well as being widely acclaimed by critics. Today, as the war between Israel and Hamas rages and there is a deficit of diplomatic negotiations to bring stability to the region, the story of this savvy politician negotiating her own conflicts has deep resonance. . A Shakespeare & Company production, on stage through March 10 at the Emerson Paramount Theater. We speak with actress Annette Miller about the possibility of reprising the role at a time when the region is in crisis. For tickets and more information, click here. When Reginald Dwayne Betts was 16, he was an honors student. He was also arrested for carjacking. Prosecuted as an adult, he spent eight years in a Virginia prison, among adult men. What got him through these years behind bars? Books. Betts left prison as a poet. He went on to become an Ivy League-educated lawyer and is now on a mission to bring libraries to prisons with a one-of-a-kind organization called Freedom Reads. Its goal is to radically transform access to literature for people behind bars. Before his appearance this evening at the Collège de Sainte-Croix, he joins us. For more information on Betts' appearance on The cultural showClick here. We'll also talk to Alisa Bunin of Aeronaut Brewing Company about their upcoming Leap Day event. Everything is lit The cultural show listen to the full episode above!

