Montco native is happy to be home to perform with 'The Girl from North Country' tour [Video] – Daily local





Chiara Trentalange is living a dream. The Southampton native and Gwynedd-Mercy Academy graduate is not only doing what she loves, but she's about to come home to show it off. Trentalange plays one of the main characters in The Girl from North Country, the Tony Award-winning musical based on the music of Bob Dylan, at the Forrest Theater through March 10. Tickets and more information: www.ensembleartsphilly.org/events-and-tickets/2023-24/broadway/girl-from-the-north-country It’s the best of all worlds, Trentalange said before the play opened. It's going to be so good to be able to spend two weeks at home. I have the opportunity to spend time with my family and a one year old nephew and niece. So it'll be really, really nice to hang out with them and hang out in Philly. It's a bit like a break, but a work break. Not that Trentalange is looking for any break in his performances. After college, I came back to Southampton as a waitress until I could save enough money to move to New York, Trentalange said. I landed a role in the Broadway version of The Girl from North Country and it opened in March 2020. A few days later everything stopped, so Trentalange had enough downtime. Yes, it was an interesting time, Trentalange said. When I found out they were going to tour the show, I jumped at the chance. We've been traveling for a while. I wouldn't trade it for anything. It's so awesome to have the chance to see all these different cities and experience the lifestyle and all these different regions. Plus, you get paid to do it. It's a great concert. “The Girl from North Country” is a musical with a book by Conor McPherson and songs with music and lyrics by Dylan. This is the second show to use Dylan's music after Twyla Tharp's “The Times They Are a-Changin'”. The story takes place in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, and kind of follows this family, the Lane family and the patriarch of the family, Nick Lane, and he runs a boarding house, Trentalange said. It's kind of just him trying to keep it all together. It's Thanksgiving, he has guests coming and going. You learn more about the family. You learn about all the relationships they all have with the guests. It's really about the struggle of trying to get through such a difficult time of the Depression and ultimately persevering. Part of enjoying the piece is having a deep love for music. The people around me share the same thing,” Trentalange said. I remember when I first started at places like the Bucks County Playhouse (in New Hope), it was such a wonderful community, and I remember thinking: I have to stay here. These people mean so much to me. It’s great to be able to find something you love so much and continue to do it. Oh my God, it's the best.

