'Once Upon a Time' and 'Eureka' Actor Dies at 48





(NEXSTAR) Chris Gauthier, an actor whose lengthy resume included recurring appearances on Once Upon a Time, Eureka and Supernatural, died the morning of Feb. 23 after a brief illness, his talent agency confirmed. He was 48 years old.

Captain Marvel and Star Trek actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49

As a beloved actor, Chris has shared his talents with many of us in television and film, a TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent spokesperson told Nexstar in an emailed statement. His loss is felt not only by his fans but also by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we ask for privacy during this time so that they can grieve properly. Actor Chris Gauthier poses for a photo during the Legends And Stars: Whitecaps FC Charity Alumni match at BC Place on September 16, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images) Gauthier's acting career has lasted for decades, starting in the early 2000s with TV roles in Cold Squad and Dark Angel and films including 40 Days and 40 Nights, Insomnia, Agent Cody Banks and Freddy vs. Jason, according to IMDb. But fans may best recognize Gauthier from his work on many beloved television series. The Canadian actor played bank teller Ronald Reznick (and later Reznicks' spiritual form) on the CW's Supernatural, as well as Phil, an optimistic sawmill worker on Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events. He also appeared in every season of the SyFy series Eureka and voiced the Disney character Smee on ABC's Once Upon a Time. A Different World Cast Reunites for HBCU Tours

Colin O'Donoghue, who played Captain Hook in Once Upon a Time, shared a message about Gauthiers on Instagram, along with his condolences to his wife and children. Rest in peace Chris! Sorry, ODonoghue wrote. My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! We will miss you my brother! You were the real captain!! Gauthier, left, is pictured on the set of ABC's Once Upon a Time alongside actor Emilie de Ravin and director David Solomon in 2012. (David Gray/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) In a post on X, Gauthiers Eureka co-stars with Jordan Danger he also called him the nicest, coolest guy you'll ever meet. He was a real talent, a real actor. I have never met a single person who had anything negative to say about Chris. He was simply the realest and sweetest person there was, Danger wrote. My heart is with Erin and her boys at this time as they navigate this devastating loss. If you knew Chris, you loved Chris. Well, I miss you so much, buddy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox21news.com/news/national/chris-gauthier-once-upon-a-time-and-supernatural-actor-dies-at-48/amp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos