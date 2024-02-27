Entertainment
Beyoncé's uncle Butch died at 77, Tina Knowles pays tribute to him: “I'm going to miss him so much”
In a somber social media announcement, Tina Knowles revealed that her brother, Rowland Martin Buyince, affectionately known as Butch, had died. He was 77 years old.
In an Instagram post shared with his four million followers, Beyonceand Solange Knowles' mother remembered her brother fondly, describing him as an Air Force man with a passion for motorcycles and a gift for storytelling. She posted a black and white military photo of her late brother along with a heartfelt message.
“My beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much! He was a career Air Force man. He loved to ride motorcycles, was a black belt in karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks, “Tina recalled, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of her brother's character. She also highlighted his deep ties to his family, including his wife Jeanette, his daughter Dana and his grandchildren Yvette and Roland.
Tina concluded her post by writing: “Browse ButchRowland Martin (Butch) Buyince June 1946 February 2024 RIP. »
News of Butch's death comes shortly after a family outing at the Luar show in New York, where Tina, accompanied by her daughters Beyonc and Solange, watched her grandson, Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr., walk the runway.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Beyonc, who recently released new country songs, sported an ornate cowboy hat in keeping with her musical evolution, while Solange beamed with pride as she watched her son model the latest collection.
After the show, Solange took to Instagram to share her joy, posting several images from her son's fashion show debut to her Instagram Story. Equally proud of her grandson's achievement, Tina captured the moment with countless photos, expressing her admiration for her grandson's creations and performance.
Amid the family's celebrations and accomplishments, Beyoncé announced the upcoming release of the second act of her critically acclaimed film. Renaissance album, dedicated to her late uncle, Johnny, who died when the singer was 17 years old.
