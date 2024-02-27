'Butch Cassidy' 'Police Woman' Actor Was 87

Charles Dierkop, the busy actor who played tough guys in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The bite and the 1970s Angie Dickinson series Policewoman, is dead. He was 87 years old.

Dierkop died Sunday at Sherman Oaks Hospital after a recent heart attack and pneumonia, said his daughter, Lynn. The Hollywood Reporter.

The Wisconsin native also appeared alongside Rod Steiger in the Sidney Lumet film. The pawnbroker (1964), played gangster Salvanti in Roger Corman's film The Valentine's Day Massacre (1967) and was a murderous Santa in the cult horror film Silent night, deadly night (1984).

After playing an uncredited pool hall character in the film starring Paul Newman The scammer (1961), Dierkop worked again with Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) when he was hired to play Hole in the Wall Gang outlaw George “Flat Nose” Curry.

Dierkop had broken his nose several times in fights as a child, so he was quite suited for this role.

“My agent was on a plane reading a script and he said 'Flat Nose Curry'…I think I have someone in mind,” he said. said in a 2018 interview with Rob Word. “So I had an interview with [director] George Roy Hill and was chosen, period.

He would reunite with Newman and Hill in the Oscar-winning film for Best Picture. The bite (1973), this time playing Floyd, the bodyguard who serves as protection for Robert Shaw's crime boss, Doyle Lonnegan.

The 5-foot-9 Dierkop appeared in two episodes of the Joseph Wambaugh-created NBC drama Police Story, the second as Det. Pete Royster in March 1974's “The Gamble,” which served as the de facto pilot for Policewoman.

Dierkop then starred as Royster for four seasons (1974-78) on the NBC series. Policewoman, with his character teaming up with Sgt. Suzanne “Pepper” Anderson (Dickinson) and Det. Joe Styles (Ed Bernard) inside an undercover LAPD unit led by Lt. Bill Crowley (Earl Holliman).

From left: Angie Dickinson, Ed Bernard, Earl Holliman and Charles Dierkop in a 1974 episode of “Police Woman” Columbia Pictures TV/courtesy Everett Collection

Charles Richard Dierkop was born September 11, 1936 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. When he was a baby, his father left the family and his mother moved away, and he was raised by his uncle and aunt. He got into fights often and “had his nose broken four times,” he said, the first time while he was at Holy Trinity Elementary School.

While a student at Aquin High School, Dierkop dropped out to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War until September 1955. He later studied theater at Philadelphia, then with Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in New York.

In 1960, Dierkop appeared on Naked city for the first of his eight uncredited appearances on the ABC drama series, and two years later he was on Broadway in General Seegerdirected by and starring George C. Scott, although the play closed after two performances.

He played a bank robber in the 1966 film. Andy Griffith Show episode “Otis, the Deputy”, an Argelian named Morla in the 1967 film Star Trek episode “Wolf in the Fold” and a henchman named Dustbag on the 1968 film Batman episode “The Penguin's Clean Sweep”.

Frequently portraying heavyweights, he also appeared three times in Gun smoke and on other shows like Lost in space, Adam-12, Mannix, UNCLE'S MAN, Lancer, Bargain, Impossible mission, Kojak, Fantasy Island, Simon & Simon, MacGyver And EAST.

His big screen resume also included The sweet ride (1968), Robert Downey Sr. Book (1970), The angels are hard as they come (1971), Night of the Cobra Woman (1972), The hot box (1972), Evil Messiah (1973), Messenger of death (1988) and Midnights (2016).

And if you look closely, you'll see him sitting at the bar in REM's 1992 music video. “Man on the Moon.”

Dierkop was married to Joan Addis, whom he met at the American Foundation of Dramatic Arts, from 1958 until their divorce in 1974. They had two children, Charles Jr., who died in 1990 at age 29 years old, and Lynn.