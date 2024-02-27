Manhattan DA wants silence for Trump, seeks to release Access Hollywood tape in secret trial

NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's prosecutors in New York secret criminal case asked a judge on Monday to silence the former president before next month's trial, citing what they called his long history of public and inflammatory remarks about people involved in his court records.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is seeking what it described as a narrowly tailored order that would prohibit Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about witnesses and potential jurors, as well as statements intended to interfere with or harass court personnel and prosecutors. team or their families.

The district attorney's office is also seeking permission to show jurors the infamous Access Hollywood video, made public during the final weeks of Trump's 2016 White House campaign, in which he bragged about grabbing women's genitals without asking permission.

Prosecutors say the release of the 2005 footage, followed by a wave of women accusing Trump of sexual assault, accelerated his efforts to keep negative stories out of the press, leading to one of the secret arrangements at the heart of the 'affair. case.

Trump's lawyers wrote in court papers Monday that the Access Hollywood video contained inflammatory and unduly prejudicial evidence that had no place in this lawsuit over accounting records and practices.

The judge, Juan Manuel Merchan, did not immediately rule on these requests. Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 25. Barring last-minute delays, this will be the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial.

Silencing Trump would add to restrictions put in place after his impeachment last April, which prohibit him from using evidence in the case to attack witnesses. Prosecutors also propose that juror names not be made public to minimize obstacles to jury selection and protect juror safety.

Without limits, prosecutors said, Trump's rhetoric would create a significant and imminent threat to the trial by distracting staff, diverting government resources and delaying the administration of justice.

A spokesperson for Trump's presidential campaign called the request for a silence order outright election interference and called the money secrecy affair a sham orchestrated by partisan Democrats who are desperately trying to prevent Trump from returning to office. White House.

Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, said the defense would respond in court papers later this week.

The Manhattan case centers on allegations that Trump falsified internal records kept by his company to hide the true nature of payments made to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. The lawyer paid pornographic actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 as part of an effort during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sex.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business recordsa crime punishable by up to four years in prison, although there is no guarantee that a conviction would result in prison time.

Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, has lashed out several times about the affair on social media, warning of potential death and destruction before his indictment last year, posting a photo on social media of himself holding a baseball bat next to a photo of District Attorney Alvin Bragg and complaining that Judge Merchan is a judge who hates Trump and whose family is full of Trump haters.

Trump is already under a similar silence order in his election interference criminal case in Washington, D.C., and was fined $15,000 for twice violating a silence order imposed during his civil fraud trial in New York after posting a disparaging message on social media about the judge's chief law clerk. . In January, a federal judge in Manhattan threatened Trump with ejection from court in a civil lawsuit over defamation claims brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll after he was heard saying he s It was a witch hunt and it was actually a scam.

Self-regulation is not a viable alternative, as the defendants' recent history makes clear, prosecutors wrote in court papers. Trump, they said, has long and perhaps singularly used social media, campaign speeches and other public statements to attack judges, juries, attorneys, witnesses and others involved in legal proceedings against him.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said: Today, the two-tiered system of justice brought against President Trump is on full display, with the request for another Democratic prosecutor disturbed seeking a restrictive silence order which, if granted, would impose an unconstitutional violation of President Trump's First Amendment rights, including his ability to defend himself and the right of all Americans to hear President Trump.

The requested silence would not prevent Trump from commenting on Bragg, an elected Democrat.

Yet prosecutors say Trump's enmity toward Bragg, including Truth Social posts calling Manhattan's first black prosecutor a degenerate psychopath who hates the United States, led to an increase in threats against the prosecutor and the prosecutor's office.

Last year, prosecutors said, police recorded 89 threats against Bragg, his family or his staff, compared to just one threat in 2022, his first year in office. The wave of threats began on March 18, according to an affidavit from the Braggs police chief, the day Trump falsely posted online that he was about to be arrested and encouraged his supporters to protest and resume our nation!

A few days later, prosecutors noted, Braggs' office received a letter containing a small amount of white powder and a note reading: Alvin: I'm going to kill you.

Trump called a key witness in the case, his former lawyer Cohen, a convicted felon, a disbarred lawyer with no credibility and posted messages mocking Daniels.

Monday's request for a hush order mirrored parts of an order imposed on Trump in October in his separate federal case in Washington, where he is accused of plotting to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In December, a federal appeals court panel largely upheld Judge Tanya Chutkan's silence order, but significantly narrowed it by allowing Trump to criticize special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the affair. Manhattan prosecutors echoed that decision by excluding Bragg from their proposed silence order.

Last May, Merchan issued what is known as a protective order, warning Trump and his lawyers that they risked being held in contempt if they released evidence of the hush money affair to third parties, used them to attack witnesses or published sensitive documents on social networks.

Merchan, emphasizing Trump's special status as a former president and current candidate, tried to make clear at the time that the protective order should not be interpreted as a gag order, saying: “It doesn't It is certainly not my intention to in any way hinder Mr. Trump's ability to campaign for the presidency of the United States.

__

Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report. __

Follow Sisak and x.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.