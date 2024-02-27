Hollywood Beach officials not bothered by Miami Beach restrictions

HOLLYWOOD- Students are already heading to the beach in Fort Lauderdale.

And in Hollywood, locals and retirees have their place on the sand.

The question now, with Miami Beach breaking away from spring break after years of problems: Will the crowds move north?

“We think that this crowd is probably going to migrate more to other party areas in Miami, like Wynwood, etc. I don't really see a lot of that happening in Fort Lauderdale,” Mayor Dean Trantalis said.

In Hollywood, Mayor Josh Levy said, “We’re more of a local beach destination, with lots of snowbirds and families. I don't see spring breakers really thinking of Hollywood Beach as their place, we're not a party. beach,” he said.

Mayors Levy and Trantalis don't expect any difficulties, saying the atmosphere on their beaches is very different from that of South Beach. But each city plans strict enforcement of the rules and will have reinforced the police presence as every Spring Break.

“We have scenarios in place in case the situation gets out of control. Our police department is intensifying checks and we will see more and more as the weeks go by,” said Mayor Trantalis.

Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are considering raising parking rates to $100 in municipal garages, like the one initially planned in Miami Beach. In Fort Lauderdale, the city manager can use his discretion to increase parking rates to control overcrowding. Hollywood is still debating it. The file will be submitted to the municipal commission on March 6.

Keith Arvay has worked in Hollywood Beach for over 20 years. Speaking about South Beach, he said: “It's a different crowd. People leave at midnight to go to South Beach. Nobody leaves at midnight to come here, everything is closed,” he said.

Bob Ferro owns Nick's Bar on the Broadwalk. “With this South Beach story, I think we’re going to attract a lot of people,” Ferro said.

He thinks Hollywood will see more spring breaks, but like the mayor, he doesn't expect any problems.

“I think everything will be fine, I think everything will be fine,” he said.

The Miami Beach City Commission continues to take strict action regarding Spring Break because of the unruly crowds of the past.

They were almost unanimous in their latest decision, voting five to one, to close four parking lots in South Beach.

The car parks will be closed to visitors on the weekend of March 7 to 10 and March 14 to 17.

The affected garages are located at 7th Street and 13th Street, Collins Avenue at 12th Street, Washington Avenue and 16th Street between Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Garages will be open to employees and residents.

The commissioners said they were sending a message and Commissioner David Suarez had strong words.

“We really mean it this time. We're not taking half measures. We're truly doing everything we can to end spring break, especially during these 2 weekends in March. The more extreme the shutdown, the more attention we get and word will spread that it’s over.”

The move follows higher parking, towing and security check fees, as well as earlier closing times for liquor stores, at 8 p.m.

Commissioners are taking strong action after two fatal shootings last year and nearly 500 arrests over spring break.

More from CBS News