'Star Trek' and 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead at 49 – NBC Los Angeles

THE “Star Trek” and the acting communities lost a beloved member.

Kenneth Mitchell, actor known for his roles in “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Captain Marvel”, and husband of “Actress in the spotlight Susan May Pratt, a deceased. He was 49 years old.

The actor died on February 24 in Los Angeles after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. In addition to his wife, Mitchell is survived by their daughter Lilah, 16, and son Kallum, 11, as well as his parents, brother and other family members, according to an obituary on his website. Instagram February 25.

“Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father, these traits found their full expression,” it reads. “He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in his children's lives. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling: to be more fully himself for his children. Ken will forever be proud of this what his children have become.”

The obituary also included an essay written by Mitchell himself, titled “Connect.”

“When I die, when I leave this life, I want to become a tree, a Ginko, a White Pine, a Jacaranda, a Lemon, a Cedar, an Oak, a Myrtle or a Maple,” he writes. “I want to be buried under the roots, so I can absorb myself, all my matter, my energy, my love, my laughter, my tears and I want to reach out through the branches and touch the night sky. I want to sparkle with the stars and when the earth turns, I want to feel the sun on the face of my leaves.”

Mitchell, a Toronto native, made his early on-screen acting debut, appearing on Showtime's “Leap Year.” He then played Eric Green in the series “Jericho” and Sam Lucas in “Ghost Whisperer”. In 2019, he starred in The CW's “Nancy Drew” and “Captain Marvel.”

During this time, he had begun appearing in “Star Trek: Discovery”, playing four roles between 2017 and 2021: the Klingons Kol, Kol's father, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, and later, as he began to suffering from the effects of ALS, Aurellio, a human being. character who used a hoverchair or wheelchair-like device. Mitchell also played several other roles in the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” Throughout his time in the franchise, he occasionally made appearances at “Star Trek” fan conventions.

Mitchell last appeared on screen in a recurring role in the FX series “The Old Man,” which starred Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, a neurological disease that causes muscle weakness and paralysis, in 2018 and had used a wheelchair since 2019.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS,” his obituary said. “And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment. He lived by the principles that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of the wholeness that can be achieved when living with love, compassion, humor, inclusion and community. Ken was an inspiring work of art for all hearts he touched.

Among them were his friends and colleagues.

“Rest in peace, Ken. Just thinking of you,” Ethan Peck, who plays Spock in Star Trek: Discovery, commented on the obituary, using an emoji of the Vulcans' “Live Long and Prosper” hand gesture.

And Jonathan Frakes, who directed several episodes of the series and played William Riker in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” wrote: “One of the best RIPs.”