Entertainment
'Star Trek' and 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead at 49 – NBC Los Angeles
This story originally appeared on E! Online
THE “Star Trek” and the acting communities lost a beloved member.
Kenneth Mitchell, actor known for his roles in “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Captain Marvel”, and husband of “Actress in the spotlight Susan May Pratt, a deceased. He was 49 years old.
The actor died on February 24 in Los Angeles after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. In addition to his wife, Mitchell is survived by their daughter Lilah, 16, and son Kallum, 11, as well as his parents, brother and other family members, according to an obituary on his website. Instagram February 25.
“Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father, these traits found their full expression,” it reads. “He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in his children's lives. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling: to be more fully himself for his children. Ken will forever be proud of this what his children have become.”
Celebrity deaths: the fallen stars of 2024
The obituary also included an essay written by Mitchell himself, titled “Connect.”
“When I die, when I leave this life, I want to become a tree, a Ginko, a White Pine, a Jacaranda, a Lemon, a Cedar, an Oak, a Myrtle or a Maple,” he writes. “I want to be buried under the roots, so I can absorb myself, all my matter, my energy, my love, my laughter, my tears and I want to reach out through the branches and touch the night sky. I want to sparkle with the stars and when the earth turns, I want to feel the sun on the face of my leaves.”
Mitchell, a Toronto native, made his early on-screen acting debut, appearing on Showtime's “Leap Year.” He then played Eric Green in the series “Jericho” and Sam Lucas in “Ghost Whisperer”. In 2019, he starred in The CW's “Nancy Drew” and “Captain Marvel.”
During this time, he had begun appearing in “Star Trek: Discovery”, playing four roles between 2017 and 2021: the Klingons Kol, Kol's father, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, and later, as he began to suffering from the effects of ALS, Aurellio, a human being. character who used a hoverchair or wheelchair-like device. Mitchell also played several other roles in the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” Throughout his time in the franchise, he occasionally made appearances at “Star Trek” fan conventions.
Mitchell last appeared on screen in a recurring role in the FX series “The Old Man,” which starred Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.
Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, a neurological disease that causes muscle weakness and paralysis, in 2018 and had used a wheelchair since 2019.
As 2023 comes to a close, Access Hollywood remembers the stars who died this year, including Tina Turner, Lisa Marie Presley, Angus Cloud and more.
“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS,” his obituary said. “And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment. He lived by the principles that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of the wholeness that can be achieved when living with love, compassion, humor, inclusion and community. Ken was an inspiring work of art for all hearts he touched.
Among them were his friends and colleagues.
“Rest in peace, Ken. Just thinking of you,” Ethan Peck, who plays Spock in Star Trek: Discovery, commented on the obituary, using an emoji of the Vulcans' “Live Long and Prosper” hand gesture.
And Jonathan Frakes, who directed several episodes of the series and played William Riker in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” wrote: “One of the best RIPs.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/star-trek-and-captain-marvel-actor-kenneth-mitchell-dead-at-49/3347835/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Star Trek' and 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead at 49 – NBC Los Angeles
- China beats the competition on the way to Paris
- Why a mob attacked a woman for this colorful dress
- Hollywood Beach officials not bothered by Miami Beach restrictions
- Revitalizing Japanese stock market fuels investor optimism
- Manhattan DA seeks 'narrowly tailored' silencing order against Trump ahead of 'silent' trial
- Hong Kong actor Louis Koo says his on-screen lover Jessica Hsuan is part of his family
- A case of unopened hockey cards, which may include Wayne Gretzky's first, costs $3.7 million
- Monica Lewinsky on the Fronting Reforms at 50 Vote Campaign
- Gold lags as traders brace for US inflation data
- Biden to speak with late-night comedian Seth Meyers in New York on Monday
- Explore Galaxy AI with the Try Galaxy app, now available for Samsung Galaxy users – Samsung Newsroom UK