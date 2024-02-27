Glitter Magazine | REVIEW: New Movie 'American Fiction' Flips Hollywood's Script

Claire Folger / Orion Release

Cord Jefferson's first film, American fiction, stars Jeffrey Wright (Astroid City, Rustin), Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown (It's us), and more, pulls the rug out from under Hollywood's racial biases.

Written for the cinema and directed by Cord Jefferson, American fiction shines a light on how the industry treats black writers and creatives in a racist manner with its first comedy-drama. Wright plays Thelonious Monk Ellison, a struggling but talented writer who fails to gain the attention of publishers until he decides to write a parody of black culture from a criminal mindset , which instantly takes off to his surprise with a multitude of offers and praise. .

American fiction is the multi-faceted, multi-layered story of an educated, middle/upper class black family with all the bells and whistles that any family can relate to. Monk's character has a sister (Tracee Ellis Ross as Lisa) who dies suddenly, a mother (Leslie Uggams as Agnes) suffering from dementia who he desperately needs to earn money to support. occupy, and an incarnate brother Sterling K. Brown (Clifford Ellison). ), who is gay, but lives in the closet, unable to come out to his mother before his mind deteriorates. Monk's family must find a way to heal their trauma and come together in acceptance, family unity, and self-love.

Monk also has a love interest. Erika Alexander plays Coraline, the lawyer living across the street from the family's beach house, where Monk has taken his mother to devote himself to her care. The couple meet and begin a whirlwind romance, but they are riddled with complications as Monk lives a lie; he uses a pseudonym in his recently published book and is perplexed by how the world, including Coraline, likes “his” new work.

Throughout the film, Monk must find a way to navigate his newfound fame and hilariously embraces his new ghost persona. But how far does he have to go before he bursts emotionally? Based on the novel erasure by Percival Everett, the film was elegantly shot with a brilliant score created by talented five-time Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman, who nods to jazz great Thelonious Monk.

It's very easy for someone who doesn't know much, or who has never taken the time to understand the racial bias in Hollywood, to laugh at this dark comedy and have it over their heads . Fortunately for us, Jefferson wrote this scenario in such a way that even the most obtuse viewer can pick up on its main message, which is that black people are not a monolith.

Glitter I was able to ask Cord about this message at one of the film's press conferences, where I asked:

“So you mentioned your comments on the respectability politics of this case. But how was that written and performed when you sort of crafted the script to make sure that non-black audiences and critics didn't come away, I guess, with the wrong themes as far as, you, AAVE, and this idea of ​​placing certain parts of the black experience as superior and inferior? Just the stereotypical aspects of certain things in the film. You had to be very careful, even if people weren't paying attention to what you were trying to say, they would still understand. How did you ensure this for the outside audience while you were doing the project? » Nikki Fowler

“So, again, I don't want to spoil it, but I will say that there is a scene in the film that is particularly important to me in which Jeffrey Wright's character, Monk, meets Issa Raes' character, Sintara. And they're kind of having a conversation about black art and kind of the ideology behind their works. And what they like to focus on and what they think is important to say. And this that they think it's important for black artists to tell. And for me, again, I don't want to give it away, but I think, hopefully, it speaks. So, I think it's A

great question, and it's something I don't need to give away, but Nikki, in particular, if you haven't seen the movie, I would say, pay attention to the scene in which Jeffrey, in which Monk , speaks to Centaura. Because I think, for me, when I talked to Jeffrey about respectability politics and pull-up-your-pants and talent, we kind of focused on that specific scene and managed to get there. achieve. scene. Because for me, that scene is kind of the linchpin of it all. Like, and I think we've made an effort to ensure that no one comes away with the idea that there's a right way to be black and a wrong way to be black. And in a way, there's an appropriate way to tell a black story and an inappropriate way to tell a black story. I think that, for my part, I took great care to ensure that. And so, I hope again, I'm sorry for talking about this topic by not revealing exactly what I'm talking about. But I hope you'll see what I'm talking about when you watch the movie and encounter this scene that I'm talking about because I don't think I knew that it was extremely important to Jeffrey and myself and everyone else who was working. Jefferson cord

The entertainment industry, particularly Hollywood, has long struggled with issues of racial bias and stereotyping, with black writers facing persistent challenges in overcoming systemic barriers. Despite incremental progress, the industry continues to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and confine black writers to limited, often one-dimensional roles. Historically, Black characters have been marginalized, reduced to tropes like the sassy sidekick, the criminal, or the token friend, reinforcing harmful stereotypes that oversimplify and misrepresent diverse experiences within the Black community.

Racial bias also manifests itself in the limited opportunities given to black writers, who struggle to see their stories authentically represented on screen. Hollywood's tendency to overlook nuanced narratives written by Black creatives perpetuates a cycle of underrepresentation, hindering the industry's ability to accurately reflect the complexity of Black experiences. The lack of diverse perspectives behind the scenes further exacerbates the problem, as decision-makers often fail to appreciate the cultural richness and depth that Black writers can bring to storytelling.

Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort by the industry to dismantle systemic bias, promote inclusiveness, and provide platforms for Black writers to showcase their talent and tell their stories authentically. The ongoing dialogue around diversity and inclusion in Hollywood must lead to concrete changes in hiring practices, story development, and overall representation in order to create a more equitable and just entertainment landscape.

American fiction has had an overall positive effect on Hollywood with a slew of amazing performances, and we hope the messages and themes translate as well off-screen as they did on-screen throughout the entertainment industry.

Watch the trailer below and find out how to watch it here.