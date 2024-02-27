Entertainment
Glitter Magazine | REVIEW: New Movie 'American Fiction' Flips Hollywood's Script
Cord Jefferson's first film, American fiction, stars Jeffrey Wright (Astroid City, Rustin), Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown (It's us), and more, pulls the rug out from under Hollywood's racial biases.
Written for the cinema and directed by Cord Jefferson, American fiction shines a light on how the industry treats black writers and creatives in a racist manner with its first comedy-drama. Wright plays Thelonious Monk Ellison, a struggling but talented writer who fails to gain the attention of publishers until he decides to write a parody of black culture from a criminal mindset , which instantly takes off to his surprise with a multitude of offers and praise. .
American fiction is the multi-faceted, multi-layered story of an educated, middle/upper class black family with all the bells and whistles that any family can relate to. Monk's character has a sister (Tracee Ellis Ross as Lisa) who dies suddenly, a mother (Leslie Uggams as Agnes) suffering from dementia who he desperately needs to earn money to support. occupy, and an incarnate brother Sterling K. Brown (Clifford Ellison). ), who is gay, but lives in the closet, unable to come out to his mother before his mind deteriorates. Monk's family must find a way to heal their trauma and come together in acceptance, family unity, and self-love.
Monk also has a love interest. Erika Alexander plays Coraline, the lawyer living across the street from the family's beach house, where Monk has taken his mother to devote himself to her care. The couple meet and begin a whirlwind romance, but they are riddled with complications as Monk lives a lie; he uses a pseudonym in his recently published book and is perplexed by how the world, including Coraline, likes “his” new work.
Throughout the film, Monk must find a way to navigate his newfound fame and hilariously embraces his new ghost persona. But how far does he have to go before he bursts emotionally? Based on the novel erasure by Percival Everett, the film was elegantly shot with a brilliant score created by talented five-time Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman, who nods to jazz great Thelonious Monk.
It's very easy for someone who doesn't know much, or who has never taken the time to understand the racial bias in Hollywood, to laugh at this dark comedy and have it over their heads . Fortunately for us, Jefferson wrote this scenario in such a way that even the most obtuse viewer can pick up on its main message, which is that black people are not a monolith.
Glitter I was able to ask Cord about this message at one of the film's press conferences, where I asked:
The entertainment industry, particularly Hollywood, has long struggled with issues of racial bias and stereotyping, with black writers facing persistent challenges in overcoming systemic barriers. Despite incremental progress, the industry continues to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and confine black writers to limited, often one-dimensional roles. Historically, Black characters have been marginalized, reduced to tropes like the sassy sidekick, the criminal, or the token friend, reinforcing harmful stereotypes that oversimplify and misrepresent diverse experiences within the Black community.
Racial bias also manifests itself in the limited opportunities given to black writers, who struggle to see their stories authentically represented on screen. Hollywood's tendency to overlook nuanced narratives written by Black creatives perpetuates a cycle of underrepresentation, hindering the industry's ability to accurately reflect the complexity of Black experiences. The lack of diverse perspectives behind the scenes further exacerbates the problem, as decision-makers often fail to appreciate the cultural richness and depth that Black writers can bring to storytelling.
Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort by the industry to dismantle systemic bias, promote inclusiveness, and provide platforms for Black writers to showcase their talent and tell their stories authentically. The ongoing dialogue around diversity and inclusion in Hollywood must lead to concrete changes in hiring practices, story development, and overall representation in order to create a more equitable and just entertainment landscape.
American fiction has had an overall positive effect on Hollywood with a slew of amazing performances, and we hope the messages and themes translate as well off-screen as they did on-screen throughout the entertainment industry.
Watch the trailer below and find out how to watch it here.
