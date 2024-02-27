Book Review: Wandering Stars, by Tommy Orange

Wandering STARSby Tommy Orange

Tommy Orange triumphantly returns with Wandering Stars, the follow-up to his groundbreaking 2018 debut album, There There. Part prequel, part sequel, but entirely self-contained, Orange's novel follows the descendants of Jude Star, a Cheyenne survivor of the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre, for more than a century and a half, before catching up with the present day and land. in the aftermath of the heartbreaking climax of the first books.

The novel begins with a speech about the U.S. government's multi-pronged campaign to eliminate the original inhabitants of these American lands. One of these campaigns carried the slogan Kill the Indian, Save the Man, Orange tells us, referring to the boarding schools where Native children were forced to endure all kinds of torture in the name of assimilation.

But, Orange continues, all the Indian children who have ever been Indian children have never ceased to be Indian children whose Indian children then had Indian children. Despite calculated terror and incalculable losses, the government's campaign has failed and will only fail. This framing is part of what is so special about this book: as we evolve through the generations of family as stars become bear shields, which become red feathers and even as knowledge of their stories and Customs become confused or lost in time and tragedy, Jude Stars' lineage and that of his people remain unbroken.

Yet when the novel moves into the 21st century, members of the Red Feather family lament society's apparent refusal to view Native Americans as existing in the present day. While watching an Avengers movie, Lony, the youngest of the Red Feather brothers, imagines what powers a Native American superhero would have. He makes a list that includes Can Fly (because of the feathers) and Invisibility (because no one knows they're still there).