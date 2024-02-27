Column: Grubhub delivery robots keep USC campus entertained

A new era of technological innovation and humor has begun as Grubhub robots take the University of South Carolina campus by storm.

This product has become a source of entertainment for students on campus, as they are almost considered pets., not just a new source of food delivery. The University can expect to see students eagerly awaiting the arrival of more robots.

Honestly, I think they're pretty cute, and I think they're pretty effective from what I've heard, said Sam Keezer, second-year marketing student.

Students generally use the word cute in reference to campus squirrels or Figaro (aka “Figgy”), the famous cat who lounges around Gambrell Hall. But students are now expressing their love for USC robots on social media apps such as YikYak, a platform where students can anonymously upload photos, videos and messages.

During Valentine's Day week, a user posted a photo of two robots sitting face to face with the caption “even the robots had Valentine's Day.” The post received almost three hundred upvotes from other students.

The robots were announced for the first time in early February, and USC was the first institution in the state to receive them. These robots, developed by Starship Technologies in partnership with Grubhub, move around campus using a combination of sensors and artificial intelligence.

As these machines are unfamiliar technology, some of their functions may malfunction. Students are quick to view these mishaps as fun times.

“A lot of them will bump into people and people will laugh,” said Brittany Escandon, first-year biology student. “I find it amusing.”

The robots Sometimes have difficulty making their way across campus for deliveriesbecause it's too heavy student traffic during the day. WSeeing a small robot make its way through a sea of ​​fast-moving students is a new source of comedy.

As these machines travel through popular neighborhoods like Greene Street and outside Russell House, you'll feel like you're watching a baby walk for the first time or a dog chasing a ball.

YikYak posts from these robots also included captions such as “my child” with a hand reaching towards the machine and “the PDA on this campus is crazy” with two robots colliding. These two articles have gained a lot of popularity on the app.

Student feedback on the robots is mixed, with some considering them a nuisance. But many students give positive feedback because their practical use has given rise to a new source of entertainment for viewers.

While their robots go about their programmed work of delivering food, the students still seek to have fun in their organized routine.

“They're headed for war,” one Yik Yak user posted alongside a photo of two robots heading strangely toward each other in the night.

These food delivery robots have become a vital source of comic relief on the USC campus. Their small size and voice-controlled programming allowed students to treat them in a more humanized, pet-like way. Watching the robots during their first month at the University of South Carolina has been fun.

Their future on campus will be positive. Due to their viral presence on social media, students will continue to use them for an entertaining experience, while having their meals delivered right to their door. They can even attract potential students because they are visible during campus tours.

These robots are knowledgeable, practical, and interesting to everyone at USC.