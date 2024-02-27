John Cena pens touching note for Shah Rukh Khan after Bollywood star's 'DUET' request to WWE legend





Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena What started as a viral post has now led fans to witness a strong relationship between Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena. The event began with Cena casually singing Shah Rukh Khan's popular number Bholi Si Surat from the hit film Dil Toh Pagal Hain, along with former WWE star Gurv Sihra. Even though it was an old video, fans were immediately drawn to hearing Cena speak in Hindi, that too so fluently. And given the number of fans who follow the WWE star in India, it was obvious that this would catch the attention of the Bollywood megastar. Thanks to you two. I love this and I love you @JohnCena I'm going to send you my latest songs and I want a duet from you two again!!! Ha ha, Shah Rukh wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while reposting the video. Cena responded to Shah Rukh's request and thanked the actor for bringing happiness to so many people around the world, but did not confirm whether fans would receive a duet from him soon. You have given so much happiness to so many people around the world, thank you for everything you do, Cena wrote in response. Cena's last WWE appearance was in November last year at Crown Jewel, where he faced Bloodline member Solo Sikoa, who won the match. Since then, there have been signs of his return, but it has not yet been announced. Cena also traveled to India last year to take part in the Superstar Spectacle, where he teamed with Seth Rollins in tag team action against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. During this time, Gurv was part of WWE's faction, The Bollywood Boyz, before being released by the company in 2021. He was a prominent figure in the tag team division on WWE 205 Live. Before that, they performed under the name The Singh Brothers and worked alongside Jinder Mahal. The two have also won the WWE 24/7 Championship a total of nine times, with Sunil winning it four times.

