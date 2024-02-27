7 Bollywood Thriller Movies on Netflix That Will Keep You Thrilled

Bollywood has produced many thriller films in recent years, some of which are available to stream on Netflix.

Usually known for its larger-than-life musicals and melodramas, Bollywood, or the Hindi film industry as it actually is, also has a rich treasure trove of thriller films that have kept audiences in suspense for decades.

Although it was not a distinct genre in its early days, elements of suspense seeped into the narratives even in the 1930s with films like Madhumati (1958), a thriller about reincarnation, and Bees Saal Baad (1962), a revenge drama with a supernatural twist.

The 1950s and 1960s saw a rise in suspense thrillers, often inspired by Hollywood noirs and Agatha Christie mysteries. The most famous films of these decades were the noir crime thriller. Customer ID number (1956), the history of the detective novel Gumnaam (1965) and the sophisticated heist drama Jewel Thief (1967). These films often relied on mistaken identities, hidden truths and complex plots, laying the foundation for future generations.

Suspense, as a genre, declined somewhat in the 1970s and 1980s, with the rise of more brutal action fare. But they were back in the 1990s with a mix of other genres like Darr (1993), Baazigar (1993) and Gupt: the hidden truth (1997).

Over the past two decades, Bollywood has seen a rise in thriller films. Experimental cinema in the thriller genre has also seen an upward trend, thanks to the widespread acceptance of OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. The most recent thriller hits are readily available on streaming platforms, including at least eight films rated above 7 on IMDb.

Like Bollywood thriller films like Drishyam (2015) And They eat (2019) on Netflix certainly pushes the boundaries, moviegoers hope to see more films that move away from stereotypical structures and incorporate globalist and progressive elements into an exciting story that would keep viewers glued to their seats.

Hindi thriller movies with an IMDb rating of 7 or higher on Netflix