7 Bollywood Thriller Movies on Netflix That Will Keep You Thrilled
Bollywood has produced many thriller films in recent years, some of which are available to stream on Netflix.
Usually known for its larger-than-life musicals and melodramas, Bollywood, or the Hindi film industry as it actually is, also has a rich treasure trove of thriller films that have kept audiences in suspense for decades.
Although it was not a distinct genre in its early days, elements of suspense seeped into the narratives even in the 1930s with films like Madhumati (1958), a thriller about reincarnation, and Bees Saal Baad (1962), a revenge drama with a supernatural twist.
The 1950s and 1960s saw a rise in suspense thrillers, often inspired by Hollywood noirs and Agatha Christie mysteries. The most famous films of these decades were the noir crime thriller. Customer ID number (1956), the history of the detective novel Gumnaam (1965) and the sophisticated heist drama Jewel Thief (1967). These films often relied on mistaken identities, hidden truths and complex plots, laying the foundation for future generations.
Suspense, as a genre, declined somewhat in the 1970s and 1980s, with the rise of more brutal action fare. But they were back in the 1990s with a mix of other genres like Darr (1993), Baazigar (1993) and Gupt: the hidden truth (1997).
Over the past two decades, Bollywood has seen a rise in thriller films. Experimental cinema in the thriller genre has also seen an upward trend, thanks to the widespread acceptance of OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. The most recent thriller hits are readily available on streaming platforms, including at least eight films rated above 7 on IMDb.
Like Bollywood thriller films like Drishyam (2015) And They eat (2019) on Netflix certainly pushes the boundaries, moviegoers hope to see more films that move away from stereotypical structures and incorporate globalist and progressive elements into an exciting story that would keep viewers glued to their seats.
Hindi thriller movies with an IMDb rating of 7 or higher on Netflix
IMDb rating:8.2
Directed by:Nishikant Kamat
Cast:Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Kamlesh Sawant, Akshaye Khanna
Synopsis: Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) is a cable operator who lives a peaceful life with his wife, Nandini (Saran), and two daughters in Goa. Their world turns upside down when his wife and elder daughter are involved in the accidental death of IG Meera's son Deshmukhs (Tabu). Vijay then creates the perfect alibi for his family, which leaves the police perplexed.
Learn more about the film: Widely hailed as one of the best Bollywood thriller films of all time, Drishyamis a remake of Jeethu Joseph's immensely popular 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. Both films had their respective critically acclaimed sequels, with the Hindi one being released in 2022. The sequel moves the story forward, introducing new characters and seemingly closing the case seven years after the incident.
IMDb rating:8.1
Directed by:Neeraj Pandey
Cast:Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Aamir Bashir, Jimmy Shergill
Synopsis: A call from an unidentified man (Shah) shakes Mumbai Police Commissioner Prakash Rathod (Kher) just before his retirement. The man informs the top policeman that he will blow up the city if a group of incarcerated terrorists are not released. The case becomes intriguing as Rathod begins to look deeper into the appellants' claim.
Learn more about the film:A Wednesday ! was later remade in Tamil, Telugu and an English-language Sri Lankan film. Kamal Haasan plays the role of the common man in the Tamil and Telugu versions, Unnaipol Oruvan(2009) and Eenadu, respectively. Mohanlal plays the role of the top cop in the Tamil version and Venkatesh in the Telugu version. The Sri Lankan film, titled A common man(2013), Ben Kingsley and Ben Cross play the common man and the top cop, respectively.
Prize won:Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film by a Director (Pandey)
IMDb rating:7.7
Directed by:Sujoy Ghosh
Cast:Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tanveer Ghani, Tony Luke
Synopsis: Entrepreneur Naina Sethi (Pannu) is accused of killing her boyfriend Arjun Joseph (Luke) in a hotel room. Badal Gupta (Bachchan), his defense lawyer, starts investigating the case by questioning him. The more details Naina provides about Arjun's death, the more Badal's suspicions about the veracity of her claims grow.
Learn more about the film:They eatis a remake of the Spanish thriller film The invisible guest(2016).
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)
IMDb rating:7.2
Directed by:Reema Kagti
Cast:Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Synopsis: Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Khan) and his wife Roshni (Mukerji) face problems in their married life following the death of their child. Surjan, meanwhile, is assigned the case of the mysterious death of a movie star, which brings him into contact with an escort named Rosie (Kapoor Khan), who seems more mysterious than she appears.
Learn more about the film:Talaash was nominated for three Filmfare Awards. It was one of the four films for which Siddiqui received a special mention at the 60th National Film Awards. The other three are See the Indian circus (2011), History (2012) and Wasseypur gangs(2012).
IMDb rating:7.2
Directed by:Abhay Chopra
Cast:Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha
Synopsis:Dev Verma (Khanna) is a police inspector investigating two witnesses in a murder case. One of the witnesses is Vikram (Malhotra), a famous British writer of Indian origin. The other is Maya (Sinha), the victim's wife. During interrogation, both maintain their innocence and accuse the other of the crime, forcing Dev to piece together their statements to arrive at the truth.
Karthik Calls Karthik (2010)
IMDb rating:7.1
Directed by:Vijay Lalwani
Cast:Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah
Synopsis: Karthik Narayan (Akhtar) lives the life of an ordinary Mumbaikar employed in a decent but normal job. He grew up believing he was responsible for his older brother's death when he was a child. One day, he receives a mysterious call telling him how to succeed in his job and win the love of his colleague, Shonali Mukherjee (Padukone). Karthik does as he is told and finds that the caller is right. But when he reveals the secret to Shonali, she discovers a disturbing secret.
IMDb rating: 7
Directed by:Sujoy Ghosh
Cast:Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat
Synopsis: Maya DSouza (Khan) is a single mother and cafe owner in Darjeeling. When Maya and her daughter are threatened by her ex-husband, she accidentally kills him. Their neighbor, Naren Vyas (Ahlawat), a brilliant but lonely math professor, steps in to help cover up the crime. But their plan hits a roadblock when Karan Anand (Varma), a savvy Mumbai cop who is also Naren's college friend, arrives to investigate the case.
Learn more about the film:Jaane Jaaneis the official adaptation of the famous detective novel by Japanese author Keigo Higashinos. The dedication of suspect (2005), which was first adapted into the Japanese film of the same name in 2008. The book has also been adapted into Korean and Chinese films. Perfect number(2012) and The dedication of suspect (2017), respectively. Except for the Japanese film adaptation, all other adaptations depict the key character of the crime solver as a police officer instead of a brilliant physics professor, as Higashino originally wrote.
(Hero Image: Courtesy of Netflix; Featured Image: Courtesy of Yash Rathore/Netflix/IMDb)
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
– What to watch on Netflix among Hindi thrillers?
There are many thriller movies to watch on Netflix in Hindi. Among them are Drishyam (2015), They eat (2019) and Jaane Jaane (2023).
