Navya reveals if Amitabh will have a special appearance in What The Hell Navya | Bollywood





Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has revealed if the veteran actor will have a special appearance in her What The Hell Navya season two vodcast. Talk with News18 Showsha, Navya teased that she wasn't sure if "we deserve her presence." (Also Read | Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want to give any advice to her cousin Aaradhya Bachchan. Here's why) Navya shares if Amitabh, Abhishek will be part of her vodcast Navya Naveli Nanda poses with her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan. He was asked if his grandfather or his mother (maternal uncle) ever made "special appearances" on the vodcast. Navya Nanda replied, "That's a whole other podcast in itself (laughs). I don't know if we deserve him on our show. But sure, maybe one day as a special appearance." Abhishek Bachchan is Navya's uncle. About What The Hell Navya Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. What The Hell Navya, hosted by Navya, recently returned with the second season. It stars Navya, her grandmother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and her mother Shweta Bachchan. Recently, his brother Agastya Nanda also appeared on the show. Navya is the daughter of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Navya was part of KBC It is noted that Navya was part of her grandfather's show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2021. When KBC made 1000 episodes, Shweta and Navya were the star guests. On this, Navya had asked in Hindi: whoever is coming in the hot seat, ask him how did he prepare for KBC. So today I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us? Amitabh had replied: Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as simple as a jalebi and the quiz will be as simple as a maze). After the announcement of the special episode, Amitabh had described the filming as an evening of great pride for him, on his blog. It is a pleasure to be able to not only test the abilities of the candidates, but also to give them the freedom to express what many felt was not disclosed and kept behind closed doors. The jokes at the family table, the repartee and above all the many causes that young people of this age think about and for which they work. An evening of great pride for father and grandfather – for Papa and Nana! he wrote. Amitabh added that Shweta and Navya received ecstatic and delighted appreciation from the KBC team. About Amitabh's upcoming films Amitabh will next be seen in sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles. It will be released in theaters on May 9. He also has a court drama film, Section 84, in the works. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dedicated professionals who write about film and television in all their dynamism. Expect views, reviews and news.

