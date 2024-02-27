'Once Upon a Time' and 'Eureka' Actor Chris Gauthier Dies

Chris Gauthier, an actor who appeared on Once Upon a Time, Eureka and several CW series, has died. He was 48 years old.

The Canadian-British actor died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday morning following a short illness, according to a press release released Monday by his management company, RED Management.

He was a kind, witty, passionate and empathetic man and we will all miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with his family of whom he spoke with so much love and pride and we ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time, adds the RED press release.

As a beloved Vancouver-based actor, Chris has shared his talents with many of us, on television and in film. His loss is felt not only by his fans, but also by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally, said his talent agency, TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent. TV line. On behalf of his family, we ask for privacy during this time so that they can grieve properly.

Gauthier most notably played Captain Hook's sidekick William Smee in ABC's Disney fairy tale-inspired primetime drama Once Upon a Time, which aired on ABC from 2012 to 2018. He also played the cafe owner Vincent in SyFy's adventure comedy Eureka and appeared in the 2003 slasher film Freddy vs. Jason, CBS's Harpers Island, Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, US Psych and The CW's Smallville, iZombie and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Chris Gauthier puts his hand on Emilie De Ravin's mouth as if to kidnap her in an episode of Once Upon a Time. (David Gray/Disney via Getty Images)

Our Eureka family lost one of our own this week, tweeted Eureka co-star Jordan Danger, who played Zoe on the series, which ran from 2006 to 2012. Chris Gauthier was the nicest, coolest guy you'll ever meet. He was a real talent, a real actor. I have never met a single person who had anything negative to say about Chris. He was just the most real and sweetest ever. …If you knew Chris, you loved Chris. Well, I miss you so much, buddy

Colin O'Donoghue, who played Hook in OUAT, mourned his former co-star in Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the show and writing: Rest in peace Chris! Sorry! My love and my thoughts are with [his wife] and the boys ! We will miss you my brother! You were the real captain!!

Oh no. Rest easy Chris. I am really sorry [Colin]. Healing love and light for all those who love him, commented co-star Lana Parilla, who played the Evil Queen in the series.

Adam Horowitz, co-showrunner of OUAT wrote: So sad to learn of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, gentle and talented person. We will miss you.

Co-star Raphael Sbarge, who played Jiminy Cricket/Dr. Archibald Hopper on the show, added: Dear Chris Gauthier, aka @captaingauthier… has passed away and we are all early morning people [sic] the news. It would be difficult to find a gentler and happier soul. A man of consummate character, generosity and great talent. Flights of Angels, Captain. #Once upon a time

Still in shock from the death of our friend Chris Gauthier, tweeted Sean Maguire, the Robin Hood series. He was such a lovely guy. I loved talking about football and our kids together. Such a warm and kind man. I send all my love to his wife, children and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

I didn't know Chris well but I did a scene with him in Smallville once and I had such a blast with him. his energy was electric. it was a delight. It's very sad to hear this news. RIP buddy, wrote Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor in the Superman prequel series.

Sonic the Hedgehog actor and friend Lee Majdoub tweeted: you were one of a kind, my friend. Thank you for your light, your positivity and your advice over the years. And above all, thank you for all the laughs we shared. I wouldn't be here without you. We will miss you, Vivtorrrrria!!!

Gauthier is survived by his wife and two children.