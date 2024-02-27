CSUN celebrates Black History Month with Harmony in Diversity event – ​​Daily Sundial

Media and music professionals came together to share inspiring words and stories about their experience in film and television scoring to help students take their next steps.

Taura Stinson, Kovas, Keith Wilson and moderator DeMarco White visited the Elaine and Alan Armer Screening Room to answer questions about their careers and motivate the students in attendance.

The panel Harmony in Diversity: Celebrating Black Voices in Film and Television Scores was held on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Manzanita Hall.

The event was presented by the CSU Entertainment Alliance and the Department of Motion Picture and Television Arts, and was sponsored by Starz #TakeTheLead, an initiative to spotlight underrepresented communities in entertainment.

Stinson, a singer, songwriter and songwriter who has worked with Dr. Dre and Destiny's Child, shared that music has always been a part of her self-expression.

During the panel, she emphasized the importance of having a story behind a song and the willingness to compromise. She expressed that she is happy to be in the industry and is not afraid of change in her songwriting career.

In a separate interview, the Sundial asked about the longevity of her career and how she stays motivated through changing times and trends.

I am incredibly grateful to have been a professional songwriter my entire adult life, Stinson said. As far as staying motivated as trends change, it's pretty simple, because I love music and it's hard for me not to be inspired by something in every song.

Both Stinson and Kovas emphasized the importance of having a story to connect with the audience and letting it motivate you as a creator.

Kovas, a songwriter, producer and composer who recently scored The Crossover and On My Block, grew up in a musical family and has spoken about his philosophy of keeping a positive mindset. One quote that stood out was: One of the mindset shifts is to not see failure as failure: to see it as feedback.

He also talked about music in movies like Jaws, Psycho, and Star Wars, and how we feel and remember music most.

Spend time on this aspect and find the collaborators who will help enrich your stories and elevate them, Kovas said.

Keith Wilson, director of creative music production at Netflix, didn't grow up in a musical family and didn't start making music when he was young. He fell in love with music when he arrived in Los Angeles with a friend, even though he had earned a degree in finance and was working at an accounting firm. Although it didn't work out at first and he had to return to work in finance, he eventually began working at Warner Brothers and then Netflix.

During the panel, he gave the advice to be your true, authentic self in the face of rejection when writing songs or animating for a director's film.

After the event, there was a reception where students were able to network and ask questions of the panelists that they were unable to ask during the Q&A portion. Most student participants took advantage of this opportunity to connect with other students or chat with the panelists.

Students left the event with new connections, advice and suggestions for their future careers.