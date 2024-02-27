Entertainment
How OpenAI video tool Sora could change Hollywood
OpenAIthe new tool,Sorawhich turns text into high-quality videos, could shake up the way movies and shows are made in Hollywood.
Sora uses a neural network trained on video examples to transform written scene descriptions into high-definition video clips up to 60 seconds long. Its ability to significantly outperform other AI video generators has stunned the film and technology communities. For example, the filmmakerTyler Perryapparently would havestoppedplans to expand its production studios by $800 million due to concerns about job impacts after witnessing Sora's capabilities, according to a report by the Guardian.
If one needed to quantify the economic disruption a generative AI tool can bring to studios, just think of the hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue in the greater Atlanta area, one executive said long-time veteran of the entertainment industry.Gilbert Galvanwho is vice president of strategy and innovation forExtreme XR rangea unified global platform for creation and distribution, said in an email interview with PYMNTS.
Not just from the design and construction of soundstages of up to 30,000 square feet, but also from the secondary and tertiary labor market to support the expansion works Mr Perry was looking to invest in, he added.
Galvan predicted that generative AI would force studios to rethink their investments in high production costs. “Within three to five years, I see the potential for this technology to shift roles within creative and production teams,” he added.
Sora is the latest in a series of AI-based tools intended to sound the alarm in the film industry, playing a significant role in the Hollywood writers' strike last year. The deployment of AI in screenwriting became the focal point of concern throughout the nearly five-month strike.
The Writers Guild of America has reached an agreement requiring studios and production companies to inform writers whether content provided to them was partially or entirely produced by artificial intelligence.
The fear during the writers' strike was the idea that AI would replace human writers, screenwriters and filmmakers.Neil Chasesaid in an email interview with PYMNTS. Sora is somewhat different, as he seeks to replace actors, visual effects, stunts and locations.
But, deep down, you still need a good script, Chase said. And if there's one thing that's been proven so far, it's that AI can't yet generate good scenarios. Likewise, Sora is still in its infancy and cannot single-handedly generate a complete film and certainly not a good one.
Some observers argue that Sora is not a replacement but a new tool for Hollywood, similar to how computer graphics and sound editing tools were introduced.
Phil Siegelfounder of a non-profit associationAdvanced Preparedness and Threat Response Simulation Centersaid in an interview with PYMNTS via email that Sora would reduce the time and cost of making films.
For example, some films can use Sora to generate main shots or establishing shots, saving an entire crew from having to travel to a destination just to capture the introductions to crucial scenes. The tool could also help editors add or subtract content during editing phases.
I'm sure designers use Sora to create entire pieces, but I expect those to be niche, Siegel added. So it could be used to reduce the simple costs of developing and editing, which technically reduces the hours spent creating a film, but I expect it to be used more as a tool to improve the efficiency and make mundane and repetitive tasks more efficient and precise, much more. like Microsoft Copilot is supposed to do in the office world.
